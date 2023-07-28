Blue Fish is at the Top of Their Game Winning Best of Ocean City Asian

If you’re looking for the best Asian food in Ocean City, then look no further. The voters at The Best of Ocean City® have spoken and it’s Blue Fish that takes that position for 2023.

Nearly New

Blue Fish Restaurant is located in the shopping center at 94th street and the bayside. The quaint building decked out in various shades of blue, an ode to it’s name, one of a kind rice and noodle dishes along with head turning sushi platters. Blue Fish opened in 2010 and took Ocean City by storm as vacationers ‘go to’ Asian bistro.

Delicious Drinks

To start your meal, thai iced tea is recommended. It’s a mixture of half sweetened thai iced tea and half and half. The movement of the two drinks swirled into a tall glass is mesmerizing. Another popular drink at Blue Fish is the signature Lychee Lemonade. It’s a butterfly pea flower infused syrup, lemon juice, and club soda. It’s beautifully garnished with a lemon and whole peeled lychees giving it a tropical look. It was probably the best tasting lemonade I’ve had at a sit down restaurant. And we definitely can’t forget a local favorite, the orange crush!

Sushi Spectacular

In addition to the sit down restaurant part, Blue Fish has a whole other section for their sushi bar. Stocked with tuna,salmon, and other white fish, I’ve never seen more gorgeous looking sushi being served. The fan favorite seemed to be the mega lobster roll! A whole lobster tail, tempura fried asparagus, mango, cucumber, masago, spicy mayo, sweetened soy sauce, and mango sauce all delicately placed on the plate was a piece of artwork.

Employee Recommendations

“The most popular dish we serve would have to be General Tso’s Chicken.” The employees all laugh. When I posed the question, everyone responded simultaneously. But other dishes that are not to be overlooked are any of the Thai Chicken Dishes. And if you’re looking for a local favorite sushi roll, the rainbow roll was also highly recommended with an assortment of raw white fish, avocado, cucumber, kani, and aioli sauce.

Winning The Best of Ocean City® Asian is a huge triumph, it’s clear that Blue Fish whole heartedly deserved the accolades.