Springfest 2023: Your Questions Answered

Springfest 2023 is open in Ocean City and OceanCity.com was there to film the site as festival goers streamed into the festival grounds at the Ocean City inlet parking lot.
The Town of Ocean City has two stages set up for free concerts throughout Springfest. There are also three headline concerts which are ticketed. You can see the headline concerts here.
You can also see the OceanCity.com Springfest Guide with the free concerts listed here.
The best place to park is at your hotel. Then, just take the Ocean City Beach Bus down Coastal Highway to the Inlet. If you are driving into Ocean City for the day and don’t have a hotel where you can leave your car, we recommend parking at the West Ocean City Park & Ride and take the shuttle from there. There is some metered street parking downtown, but it fills up fast. You can also park at the Convention Center and take the bus.
Springfest is the Town of Ocean City’s formal launch of the Summer Season. It’s a 4 day live music, food, and arts event at the inlet in Ocean City.
Technically, pets are not allowed at Springfest. There is an exception for service animals.
If you bought a handicap ticket to one of the headline events that means that your ticket is in one of the handicap zones at the concert. There, everybody has a seat, but the seats can be removed if you prefer to sit in your own chair or wheelchair.
Great question! There are 3 headline concerts and the rest of the music throughout this 4 day festival at the inlet parking lot are FREE to the public. To find the headline concerts, click here.
For a list of the free concerts going on throughout each day of the festival, click here.
Here are the links to the transportation schedules of the trams and buses in Ocean City, MD.
Boardwalk Tram Schedule:
10am -10pm – Thursday – Saturday
10am – 7pm – Sunday
Ocean City Beach Bus:
April 3 – May 25, 2023:
6am – 2am – Approx. every 30 min, 2am – 6am – No Bus Service
Express Beach Bus Shuttle Schedule:
Transport to/from 40th St. South Convention Center parking lot and Springfest fair grounds. Service is approx. every 20 minutes. Thursday – Saturday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. & Sunday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fare is $4 Ride all Day.
More information is available here.
Yes. The bus is normally free from the Park and Ride in West Ocean City, but during the big festival weekends, the Town charges $4 to ride all day. The schedule is here.