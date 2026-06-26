Creative Connections Continues to Inspire with Third Session at the Art League of Ocean City on July 10

OCEAN CITY, MD — June 26, 2026 — After two successful gatherings filled with laughter, learning, and new friendships, the Art League of Ocean City is excited to welcome participants to the third session of Creative Connections, a free monthly art club for adults ages 60 and older. The program has quickly become a favorite among attendees, who have embraced the opportunity to connect with others, explore new ideas, and engage with the arts in a relaxed and welcoming environment.

Created in response to community interest, Creative Connections combines engaging presentations with meaningful social interaction. Each session begins with an inspiring talk or demonstration led by artists, instructors, and community members, followed by an informal conversation over light refreshments. Participants have praised the program for its friendly atmosphere, stimulating discussions, and the chance to build new relationships while discovering fresh creative perspectives.

“It’s been wonderful to see how enthusiastically people have embraced Creative Connections,” said Rina Thaler, Executive Director of the Art League of Ocean City. “What started as an idea to bring people together through creativity has quickly grown into a community. Participants tell us they look forward to each gathering, not only for the presentations but also for the friendships and conversations that have developed along the way.”

The third session will take place on July 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Art League of Ocean City. Guests will enjoy an interactive presentation by artist and 2024 Robinson Fellowship Award recipient Jenn Carter, who will explore how artists learn to observe the world and translate those observations into drawings. Participants will have the opportunity to practice sketching from a photograph and take home a drawing of their own. No prior art experience is necessary.

Creative Connections is held at the Art League of Ocean City Center for the Arts on 94th Street, bayside. Upcoming sessions are scheduled for September 11, October 9, November 13, and December 11. Participation is free, and light refreshments are provided.

Join the Conversation. Rediscover your passion for the arts and meet the people who make Ocean City’s creative scene so special. Registration is encouraged, but not required. Register here: https://canvas. artleagueofoceancity.org/ events/32 or call the Arts Center at 410-524-9433.

The Art League of Ocean City is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs, and community art projects. Financial support primarily comes from membership dues and corporate sponsorships.

Creative Connections is funded in part by the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore and the Schattner Foundation.

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