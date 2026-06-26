Art League of Ocean City invites public to free “First Friday” art opening and party on July 3

OCEAN CITY, MD — June 26, 2025 — The Art League of Ocean City announces their monthly art opening and party will be held on the first Friday, July 3, 2026 from 5-7 p.m. at the Ocean City Center for the Arts, 502 94th St. bayside. The public is invited to attend this free event with refreshments sponsored by PKS and complimentary hors d’oeuvres. Live music by Sympaticocious.

Opening in the Thaler Gallery, “Mentor and Muse: Jinchul Kim and His Protégés” features artwork by Jinchul Kim and 20 former Salisbury University students (Sarah Means, Jee Hwang, Kenneth Brown, Jessica Cross, Ally Morgan, Leah Lewman, Petra Bernstein, Leslie Belloso, Kelcie Mack, Jordan Suber, Kee Lee, David Simpson, Jessica Schlegel, Maggie Delaney, Marley Massey, Reeves Dark, Lola Panco, Arielle Tesoriero, Megan Burak, and Dshon McCarty). The exhibit highlights Kim’s impact as a professor of Art at Salisbury University since 1996 and shows how his focus on observation, memory, and imagination continues to inspire new generations of artists.

The Annual Beverly Bassford Juried Art Show will be exhibited in the Sisson Galleria in an extended run through Aug. 15. After Bassford’s death in 1999, her family honored her love of art by establishing a prize in her name that grew into the annual show, with continued sponsorship by the family. Dr. Marie (Nikki) Pareja Assistant Professor at Salisbury University will juror the show, selecting winners for the cash prizes sponsored in part by the Bassford family.

The Schwab Spotlight Gallery is shining a spotlight on artwork created by Robby Chin Eastern Shore Gyotaku LLC. Robby Chin’s Gyotaku exhibition showcases the traditional Japanese art of creating life-sized fish prints using paint and Washi paper. Inspired by Maryland’s Eastern Shore and its rich maritime culture, Chin captures the beauty of local species while preserving the stories connected to the region’s waters.

Jimena DeChant is the artist in Residence in Studio E during July. Her work is a celebration of the natural world and the quiet moments that often go unnoticed. Through vibrant color, expressive brushwork and a focus on organic forms, I seek to capture the fleeting beauty found in everyday life- whether it’s the unfolding of a flower, the play of sunlight across a landscape, or the subtle emotions that arise in stillness. Ultimately, my art is an invitation to slow down, to look closer, and to rediscover the beauty woven into the fabric of our daily lives.

The artisan for July is Kacie Neeb, a photographer and visual storyteller based in Berlin, Maryland. A 2019 graduate of Salisbury University with a Bachelor of Arts in Fine Arts, she has spent the past six years with the Art League of Ocean City, where she currently serves as Gallery Director. Through her work as both an artist and arts professional, Neeb is dedicated to fostering creative connections and celebrating diverse perspectives through art.

Satellite galleries: The Princess Royale, 9100 Coastal Highway, hosts Jim Halvorsen with Ocean City Yacht Shots, while The Coffee Beanery at 94th Street showcases Carly Whittington, a plaster artist and photographer based in Berlin, Maryland.

More information about the exhibits can be found at OCart.org, on the Art League’s app, or by calling 410-524-9433.

The Art League of Ocean City is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting artistic expression and appreciation for the creative arts in our community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs, and community art projects. Funding is provided in part by the Worcester County Arts Council, Maryland State Arts Council, and the National Endowment of the Arts, organizations dedicated to cultivating a vibrant cultural community where the arts thrive.