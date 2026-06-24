Your Ultimate Ocean City, Md Vacation BUT You Only Use Discounted Gift Cards!

By Katie Ruskey

Think you need a huge vacation budget to enjoy Ocean City, Maryland? Think again. With discounted gift cards from OceanCity.com, you can enjoy everything from oceanfront hotels and delicious dining to thrilling adventures and family fun—all while keeping more money in your pocket.

Let’s Start with Booking

Lankford Hotel, Ocean CIty, Mary;and
Lankford Hotel shows off a sunrise view that will enhance your vacation savings.

Start your getaway by booking your stay with Ocean City Hotel Group. Their vhttps://www.oceancity.com/store/ giving you instant savings before your vacation even begins. With six hotels to choose from, including favorites like the Lankford Hotel and Beachwalk Hotel, you’ll find the perfect home base for your beach escape.

Sunrise Donuts on the Boardwalk

Quickies Donuts, Ocean City, Maryland boardwalk
Cinnamon sugar donuts and an iced coffee while the boardwalk stretches ahead.

Once you’ve settled in, begin your morning with a classic Ocean City tradition: a stroll along the boardwalk. Pick up a Quickies gift card worth $10 for only $6 and grab a fresh cup of coffee and a bag of their famous warm donuts. There’s no better way to start the day than with the smell of the ocean, the sound of the waves, and a sweet treat in hand.

Ocean Front Lunch On a Budget

Brothers Bistro, Ocean City, Maryland
Ocean front pizza on your lunch- with a discount! Yes, please! (Photo Courtesy of Brothers Bistro)

When lunchtime rolls around, you don’t even have to leave the beach. Brothers Bistro offers a $25 gift card for just $15, making it easy to enjoy an affordable oceanfront meal. Grab a table outside and soak in the sunshine while enjoying a fresh BLT, a chicken Caesar wrap, or one of their delicious pizzas. After lunch, embrace vacation mode completely with a golden-hour nap on the beach before heading back to your hotel to freshen up.

Dining with a Discount

Tray of steamed crab legs piled with corn, lemon wedges, parsley, and dipping sauces (red and yellow) on a metal tray.
Customize your own seafood boil with crab legs, clams, shrimp, and more!

For dinner, you’ve got options. Head to Seacrets and enjoy one of Ocean City’s most iconic dining destinations. Or, if you’d rather dine with your toes in the sand, pick up a ready-made seafood feast from Delmarva Boil Company. Their $25 gift card costs just $15 and gets you a delicious seafood boil ready to take straight to the beach while you watch the sunset paint the sky.

Choose Your Own Adventure

Island Parasail, Ocean CIty, Maryland
Floating above the bay is one of the best ways to experience the beauty of Ocean City,

For thrill seekers, Ocean City offers unforgettable experiences. Take to the skies with MyFlight in West Ocean City and enjoy breathtaking aerial views of the coastline. Their $55 helicopter tour gift card is available for just $33. Want even more excitement? Soar high above the bay with Island Parasail, where a $100 gift card costs only $60. The views are incredible, and the memories will last long after your vacation ends.

Prefer to stay a little closer to the water? Hop aboard a Seacrets Sunset Cruise. For only $15, you’ll get a $25 value and enjoy panoramic views of the bay as the sun dips below the horizon. Or perhaps a sunset cruise towards the Route 50 Bridge with the Angler ($20 for just $12). 

Perhaps Some Pampering

Tiffersons Wellness and Spa
Whether a head spa, facial or a blow out before dinner- Tifferson’s is the ultimate pampering place!

If relaxation is more your style, treat yourself at Tifferson’s Wellness & Spa. Their $25 gift card is available for $15 and can be used toward one of their popular head spa treatments that will leave you feeling completely refreshed. Continue the pampering with specialty cocktails at Kalamata, a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant and bar featuring signature drinks and live belly dancing performances. Their $25 gift card is also available for just $15.

Have Kids? You Can Save!

Oceans Playhouse, Ocean City, Maryland
Oceans Playhouse: A place, to run, slide, climb, and more!

Traveling with kids? Ocean City has plenty of affordable fun. Baja Amusements offers a $25 gift card for $25, while Grand Prix Amusements provides a $25 gift card for only $15. Both are great for go-karts, batting cages, and other family attractions. For younger children, Ocean’s Playhouse offers indoor climbing structures, ball pits, and endless opportunities to burn off energy, with a $25 gift card available for just $15.

We’re Local and Know How to Save!

At OceanCity.com, we know Ocean City, and we know how to help you save money. All discounted gift cards are available at OceanCity.com/store. Be sure to purchase your gift cards one to two weeks before your vacation to allow time for delivery through regular mail.

Save, play, relax, and make unforgettable memories in Ocean City, Maryland—all while spending less.

For gift cards and vacation savings, visit OceanCity.com Store.

Katie Ruskey
Katie Ruskeyhttp://kruskeyauthor.com
Katie Ruskey is a local author, splitting her time between Baltimore and Ocean City. Her debut fiction novel, Marlin Week, was released in August 2022 based on three captains that fish in the infamous White Marlin Open. Her first children's book, The A B Seas of Ocean City, Maryland takes young readers on a tour of OC. For more information on how to purchase her books, visit her website www.kruskeyauthor.com or follow her on IG/FB at Katherine Ruskey Author.
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