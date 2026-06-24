Delmarva Boil Company ‘Brings the Boil’ to Your Dinner Table

By Katie Ruskey

When you’re spending a summer day in Ocean City, Maryland,  there are few things better than gathering friends and family around a table filled with fresh seafood. That’s exactly the experience that Delmarva Boil Company has been serving up since opening its doors in 2018.

Bringing People Together One Pot At A Time

Delmarva Boil Company, Ocean City, Maryland
Customize your own seafood boil with crab legs, clams, shrimp, and more!

Located on 143rd Street on the oceanside of Coastal Highway, Delmarva Boil Company is Ocean City’s original seafood boil restaurant, offering a unique takeout dining experience that has become a favorite among locals and vacationers alike. Owned by Will Jenkins, the restaurant specializes in seafood boils that are designed to bring people together.

“A seafood boil is really about sharing,” Jenkins explains. “Food is a vessel for bringing people together, and our meals are the epitome of that.”

For those unfamiliar with the concept, a seafood boil is a one-pot feast packed with flavor. Traditional boils include potatoes, corn on the cob, andouille sausage, onions, shrimp, and a variety of seafood, all cooked together with delicious seasonings. The result is a hearty, hands-on meal that feels more like a celebration than dinner.

Simple Seafood with Spice

Delmarva Boil Company, Ocean City, Maryland
Let Delmarva Boil Company do all the work or pick up your DIY boil to steam at home!

What makes Delmarva Boil Company stand out is its commitment to quality and simplicity. Their boils are prepared with fresh ingredients and contain no sauces, seed oils, dairy, or gluten, making them a surprisingly healthy option for many diners.

The restaurant’s best-selling meal is the signature seafood boil loaded with snow crab legs and littleneck clams. Customers can also customize their feast with shrimp, mussels, lobster tails, scallops, and more. To round out the meal, Delmarva Boil Company offers homemade slaw, pulled pork barbecue, cornbread muffins, tomato cucumber salad, and a refreshing key lime pie that’s perfect after a seafood feast.

DIY Steamers at Home

Delmarva Boil Company, Ocean CIty, Maryland
Located in north Ocean City, Delmarva Boil sits on coastal highway at 143rd street.

Want to bring the experience home? Delmarva Boil Company also offers take-home steamer pot kits complete with raw seafood, vegetables, seasonings, garnishes, cocktail sauce, lemon wedges, a cooking pot, and easy-to-follow instructions. In less than an hour, customers can create their own seafood boil right in their vacation rental or home kitchen.

Delicious Recommendations From The Staff

Delmarva Boil Company, Ocean City, Maryland
Corn, potatoes, crab, sausage, mussels, clams, lobster- oh my!

If Jenkins were planning the ultimate Delmarva Boil Company party, he’d start with the signature seafood boil piled high with seafood add-ins, then add pulled pork barbecue, slaw, cast iron skillet cornbread, and finish things off with key lime pie for dessert.

“We Bring the Boil!”

Delmarva Boil Company, Ocean City, Maryland
Open since 2018, Delmarva Boil Company has been serving the best seafood boils in OCMD!

Open seven days a week during the summer from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, Delmarva Boil Company makes it easy to pick up a memorable meal after a day at the beach. Plus, there’s free parking directly in front of the store.

Their motto says it all: “We Bring The Boil!” And at Delmarva Boil Company, every order feels like a beach party in a pot.

Katie Ruskey
Katie Ruskeyhttp://kruskeyauthor.com
Katie Ruskey is a local author, splitting her time between Baltimore and Ocean City. Her debut fiction novel, Marlin Week, was released in August 2022 based on three captains that fish in the infamous White Marlin Open. Her first children's book, The A B Seas of Ocean City, Maryland takes young readers on a tour of OC. For more information on how to purchase her books, visit her website www.kruskeyauthor.com or follow her on IG/FB at Katherine Ruskey Author.
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