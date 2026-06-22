OceanCity.com Announces the Best of Ocean City® 2026 Photo Contest Winner

Ocean City, MD — After weeks of submissions, public voting, and spirited competition among some of the area’s most talented photographers, OceanCity.com is proud to announce the winner of the Best of Ocean City® 2026 Photo Contest.

The 2026 Winning Photo: The Foxes at Sunset Park

The winning photograph, “Foxes at Sunset Park” by Nathan Van Dyke, captured the hearts of voters and earned 25.2% of the final vote, securing its place as the official background image for all 2026 Best of Ocean City® awards.

The photo stood out among a field of exceptional finalists that showcased the natural beauty, wildlife, beaches, sunsets, and iconic scenery that make Ocean City, Maryland such a special place.

The Final Voting Results:

Foxes at Sunset Park – 25.2% Shell and Sun – 18.4% Dog with Sunset – 14.7% Marsh – 13.4% Dramatic Moon – 7.1% Dramatic Sunrise with Pier – 6.4% Ponies with Ocean City in the Background – 5.1% Flying Seagulls – 4.0% Heart at Seacrets – 3.5% Northside Park 2 – 2.2%

The contest attracted strong participation throughout its multi-round format, beginning with open submissions from Ocean City photographers with all experiences levels across the region and culminating in a public vote that generated enthusiastic engagement from Ocean City residents, visitors, and fans.

Van Dyke captured the striking image last summer in the dunes at Sunset Park, documenting a memorable encounter with a pair of foxes against one of Ocean City’s most picturesque waterfront settings. The photograph stood out among a field of exceptional finalists that showcased the natural beauty, wildlife, beaches, sunsets, and iconic scenery that make Ocean City, Maryland such a special place.

“The response to this year’s contest was incredible,” said Ann McGinnis Hillyer, CEO of OceanCity.com. “Every photograph told a different story about Ocean City—from breathtaking sunrises and sunsets to wildlife encounters and memorable moments along the water. Nathan’s image perfectly captures the unexpected beauty that makes Ocean City special. Visitors know us for our beaches and boardwalk, but photographs like this remind us that incredible wildlife and natural moments can be found here too.”

As the grand prize winner, Nathan Van Dyke’s ‘Foxes at Sunset Park’ will be featured as the official background image on all 2026 Best of Ocean City® winner awards, appearing throughout the Best of Ocean City® program over the coming year. Voting for the 2026 Best of Ocean City® Contest will end the week of July 8. (link to voting: https://www.oceancity.com/ best-of-ocean-city-voting/ ). Winners will be announced the following week on OceanCity.com.

OceanCity.com extends its congratulations to Nathan Van Dyke and all finalists and thanks the photographers who helped showcase the beauty, character, and spirit of Ocean City through their lenses.

About the Best of Ocean City® Contest

The Best of Ocean City® Awards are determined through annual public voting conducted by OceanCity.com. Each year, residents, visitors, and Ocean City fans cast votes for their favorite local businesses, attractions, and experiences, making it one of the region’s largest community-driven recognition programs. The winning photograph from the Best of Ocean City® Photo Contest will be featured throughout the 2026 awards program, which celebrates the businesses, people, and places that make Ocean City a premier vacation destination.

About OceanCity.com

OceanCity.com is the leading digital platform for all things Ocean City, Maryland—connecting more than one million annual visitors with the area’s best hotels, restaurants, events, and experiences. Through its commission-free hotel booking platform, trusted local content, and popular Best of Ocean City® program, OceanCity.com helps visitors discover the very best the resort has to offer.