Savoring the Flavor at the Shore Craft Beer Garden: Sunfest’s Exclusive Craft Beer Oasis

Sunfest 2023

The Shore Craft Beer Garden is back for it’s second year at Sunfest in Ocean City, Maryland. Sunfest is an annual extravaganza that encapsulates the spirit of this beloved coastal town. Held against the stunning backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean, Sunfest is a four-day celebration of music, art, and local culture. Visitors can look forward to a diverse range of free live musical performances, from rock and country to jazz and blues, set against the scenic Ocean City beach. The festival also boasts a bustling artisan marketplace where you can find unique crafts, art, and delectable food offerings. With its lively atmosphere, family-friendly activities, and the beautiful beach as its canvas, Sunfest has become a cherished tradition, drawing both locals and tourists to partake in the free festivities that capture the essence of Ocean City’s charm.

Note that this year’s Sunfest is October 19-22 and Sunfest for 2024 will be Halloween weekend. The Town is pushing it back further into October. It started out as a celebration of the end of the peak tourism season in September, but Ocean City is extending their season with big events like Oceans Calling. Next year, the Town hopes to have a 2 week music extravaganza and has decided to push Sunfest back two more weekends.

Shore Craft Beer Garden – New Location for Sunfest 2023

In a continued effort to make Sunfest more appealing to larger crowds, the Town of Ocean City is again welcoming the Shore Craft Beer Garden to their 4 day celebration of music, food and local culture. Last year, the Shore Craft Beer Garden was adjacent to the food tent. This year, however, it has moved to a more central location behind the regular beer trucks and between the two music stages.

From October 19th to 22nd, beer enthusiasts and festival-goers can indulge in the finest local craft brews courtesy of Shore Craft Beer. This unique beer garden is set to become the highlight of Sunfest, offering the only craft beer options during the festival.

Sunfest 23 Layout 2.33 crop

The Shore Craft Beer Garden is located between Stage A and Stage B so you can grab a pint of cold craft beer and listen to bands on either stage.

Shore Craft Beer: Crafting a Destination

Shore Craft Beer is on a mission to elevate the Eastern Shore of Maryland, Delaware and Virginia to a top-notch craft beer destination, and the Shore Craft Beer Garden at Sunfest is a testament to their commitment. This organization has been working tirelessly to showcase the remarkable craft breweries that call this region home. This year, they’ve teamed up with two of the area’s most celebrated breweries, EVO and Burley Oak, to deliver a craft beer experience like no other.

A Tantalizing Selection

The Shore Craft Beer Garden at Sunfest will be your exclusive gateway to the world of craft beer in Ocean City. EVO and Burley Oak, both well-regarded in the craft beer community, will be showcasing their best brews. Whether you’re a seasoned craft beer connoisseur or just looking to dip your toes into the world of craft beer, there’s something for everyone here.

EVOlution Craft Brewing, based in Salisbury, Maryland, is known for its dedication to crafting beers that reflect the local flavor. From their flagship Lot #3 IPA to the malty and smooth Exile Red Ale, EVOlution’s brews capture the essence of the Eastern Shore. At the Shore Craft Beer Garden, you’ll have the opportunity to savor at least two of their unique flavors, served up fresh and cold.

Meanwhile, Burley Oak, hailing from Berlin, Maryland, has gained a cult following for its innovative and bold beer creations. Their ever-changing lineup of experimental beers keeps patrons coming back for more. At Sunfest, you can expect to be delighted by Burley Oak’s imaginative brews, each one a work of art in its own right. Four different beer styles will be offered, all perfect for a day in the sun.

Affordable Craft Beer Delights

One of the best things about the Shore Craft Beer Garden at Sunfest is its affordability. A pint of local craft beer will only set you back $8, making it an accessible option for everyone looking to quench their thirst with quality brews. And if you want to try more than one, you’re in luck because you can get two pints for just $15.

But wait, there’s more! For those who want to take home a piece of this unique experience, the Shore Craft Beer Garden is offering commemorative stainless steel pints for $15. Not only will you get a stylish keepsake, but your first beer is on the house when you purchase one of these limited-edition pints.

A Toast to a Good Cause

Beyond the craft beer and the good times, the Shore Craft Beer Garden at Sunfest also has a charitable aspect. Proceeds from the beer sales will benefit the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC), a non-profit organization dedicated to the revitalization and development of downtown Ocean City. Supporting OCDC means contributing to the preservation and enhancement of the heart of this beloved coastal town. To learn more about their valuable work, you can visit their website at Ocdc.org.

Join Us at Sunfest

As the excitement builds for Sunfest, the Shore Craft Beer Garden stands out as the ultimate destination for craft beer enthusiasts and festival-goers alike. With EVOlution Craft Brewing and Burley Oak bringing their best brews to the table, this is a golden opportunity to savor the finest local craft beer offerings on the Eastern Shore. And with affordable pricing and the chance to support a noble cause, it’s a win-win for everyone.

So, mark your calendars for October 19th to 22nd and make your way to Sunfest’s Shore Craft Beer Garden. It’s not just a festival; it’s a celebration of community, craft beer, and the vibrant culture of Ocean City, Maryland. Cheers to good beer, good times, and a brighter future for downtown Ocean City!