Boardwalk Businesses Inside the Oceans Calling Festival Grounds – 2025

Downtown
By Ann

Boardwalk Businesses Inside Oceans Calling Festival Announced!

Get ready to discover an amazing selection of local shops, restaurants, bars, arcades, and more! The Oceans Calling Festival team just released their list of businesses – in the graphic below.  There are many winners of the OceanCity.com Best of Ocean City® awards over the last few years in this list too.  All of these hidden gems are located at N. Division Street or south as you move towards the inlet.  They are also within the festival grounds so you can access them to get food, go shopping, or enjoy a drink. 

Remember, these businesses will only be accessible from inside the festival and will operate during festival hours.

Want to learn more about each local business? Head over to the Beyond The Music page for all the details.  You can also head to OceanCity.com’s Best of Ocean City® section to find businesses that aren’t just there, but are also excellent.  

Indulge in local favorites like The Wedgethe Dough Roller, Harrison’s Harbor Watch, Fisher’s Popcorn and Kohr Bros Frozen Custard and explore exciting attractions like Trimper’s Haunted House, and Marty’s Playland Arcade. There’s so much to see and do!

Boardwalk businesses inside the Oceans Calling Festival grounds

THE BEST OF OCEAN CITY® WINNERS INSIDE THE FESTIVAL GROUNDS

The Best of Ocean City® awards highlight the top local businesses that make Ocean City a beloved destination. For visitors and residents alike, these awards serve as a trusted guide to exceptional experiences, ensuring they can enjoy the best Ocean City has to offer.  The businesses that win these awards do so based on votes or they are chosen as the very best by a panel of local experts. All of the businesses listed below have won our Best of Ocean City® award within the last few years.

As you explore the Oceans Calling festival, be sure to check out these boardwalk businesses within the festival footprint that have earned the coveted OceanCity.com Best of Ocean City® recognition. Please, don’t forget to vote for your favorite businesses while you are in town!

Click here to see all Best of Ocean City® winners for 2025.
Click here to vote for your favorite businesses for 2026.

 

Dough Roller (Boardwalk Pizza)

best of wnner
Dough Roller Best of Ocean City winner

The Wedge Bar (Boardwalk Bar)

The Wedge - Best Boardwalk Bar Editorial Pick

Harrison’s Harbor Watch (Sit-down Restaurant)

Harrison's Harbor Watch - Best Sit Down Restaurant on the Boardwalk Voters Choice

    TRIMPER RIDES OCEAN CITY LIVE WEBCAMS INSIDE THE PARK

     

    
    
    
    More articles

