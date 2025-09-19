4th Annual Shore Craft Beer Garden at Sunfest Ocean City 2025: October 23-26

Sunfest 2025 – Sunfest’s Exclusive Craft Beer Oasis with Dogfish Head, Fin City & Burley Oak and more

The Shore Craft Beer Garden is back for its fourth year at Sunfest in Ocean City, Maryland. Sunfest is an annual extravaganza that encapsulates the spirit of this beloved coastal town. Held against the stunning backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean, Sunfest is a four-day celebration of music, art, and local culture. Visitors can look forward to a diverse range of free live musical performances, from rock and country to jazz and blues, set against the scenic Ocean City beach. The festival also boasts a bustling artisan marketplace where you can find unique crafts, art, and delectable food offerings. With its lively atmosphere, family-friendly activities, and the beautiful beach as its canvas, Sunfest has become a cherished tradition, drawing both locals and tourists to partake in the free festivities that capture the essence of Ocean City’s charm.

Note that this year’s Sunfest is October 23-26th and Sunfest for 2025 will be Halloween weekend. The Town is pushing it back further into October. It started out as a celebration of the end of the peak tourism season in September, but Ocean City is extending their season with big events like Oceans Calling.

Shore Craft Beer Garden – Location for Sunfest 2025

In a continued effort to make Sunfest more appealing to larger crowds, the Town of Ocean City is again welcoming the Shore Craft Beer Garden to their 4 day celebration of music, food and local culture. This year’s Shore Craft Beer Garden is located between the two music stages in the same central location where it was last year. We will be just behind the other beer trucks.

From October 23th to 26th, beer enthusiasts and festival-goers can indulge in the finest local craft brews courtesy of Shore Craft Beer and OCDC. There will be multiple breweries this year, and along with local craft beer and hard seltzer for purchase. This unique beer garden is set to become the highlight of Sunfest, offering the only craft beer options during the festival.

Shore Craft Beer: Crafting a Destination

Shore Craft Beer is on a mission to elevate the Eastern Shore of Maryland, Delaware and Virginia to a top-notch craft beer destination, and the Shore Craft Beer Garden at Sunfest is a testament to their commitment. This organization has been working tirelessly to showcase the remarkable craft breweries that call this region home. This year, they’ve teamed up with several of the area’s most celebrated breweries, Dogfish Head, Fin City, Big Oyster, Burley Oak and Big Truck, to deliver a craft beer experience like no other. In addition, Dogfish’s partner, Sam Adams will be represented too with the seasonal favorite Sam Adams Oktoberfest and Twisted Tea for the non-beer drinkers.

A Tantalizing Selection

The Shore Craft Beer Garden at Sunfest will be your exclusive gateway to the world of craft beer in Ocean City. Dogfish Head and Fin City, both well-regarded in the craft beer community, will be showcasing their best brews. Whether you’re a seasoned craft beer connoisseur or just looking to dip your toes into the world of craft beer, there’s something for everyone here.

A Little About the Breweries

Dogfish Head Brewing, based in Milton, Delaware was founded by Sam Calagione. It opened in 1995 and produces 262,000 barrels of beer annually. Dogfish Head has been a rapidly growing brewery – it grew nearly 400% between 2003 and 2006. It joined forces with Boston Beer Company in 2019. Dogfish Head Craft Brewey, Off–Centered Ales For Off–Centered People.

Burley Oak Brewing Company isn’t just about crafting exceptional beers; it’s about community and sustainability. Built with love using local materials and the skilled hands of local craftsmen, this Berlin, Maryland brewery is a testament to the town’s spirit.

They’re passionate about minimizing their environmental impact while maximizing the quality of their beers. Using both innovative and time-honored brewing techniques, they create distinctive brews with unparalleled flavor.

Stop by their taproom, grab a pint or fill a growler, and experience the dedication and craftsmanship that goes into every drop.

Born from the salty air and fishing heritage of Ocean City, Maryland, Fin City Brewing Co. is a local craft brewery with a passion for the sea. Located in the Westside 50 Plaza in West Ocean City, they brew up a unique selection of handcrafted beers, each dedicated to the hardworking men and women of the fishing industry. So raise a glass with Fin City and toast to the dedication and spirit of those who bring seafood to our tables!

This Delaware brewery has been crafting exceptional beers for the people, by the people since 2015. With a commitment to quality and a passion for the art of brewing, they offer a diverse lineup that will satisfy any palate. From hop-forward East Coast and West Coast IPAs to smooth Bavarian and Belgian wheat beers, and crisp German and American lagers, there’s a brew for everyone to enjoy. Discover the difference that dedication and community spirit can make in every sip.

This isn’t your average brewery. Big Truck embodies a spirit of hard work, self-reliance, and adventure. Built from the ground up by self-taught growers and makers, they understand the value of dedication and craftsmanship.

Their commitment to quality shines through in every can, with a focus on sourcing the best ingredients and brewing exceptional beers. And they’re on a mission to share their passion with every state, because they believe everyone deserves a taste of authentic, handcrafted brews.

Affordable Craft Beer Delights

One of the best things about the Shore Craft Beer Garden at Sunfest is its affordability. A pint of local craft beer will only set you back $8, making it an accessible option for everyone looking to quench their thirst with quality brews.

But wait, there’s more! For those who want to take home a piece of this unique experience, the Shore Craft Beer Garden is offering commemorative stainless steel double walled mugs for $25. Not only will you get a stylish keepsake, but your first beer is on the house when you purchase one of these limited-edition pints.

A Toast to a Good Cause

Beyond the craft beer and the good times, the Shore Craft Beer Garden at Sunfest also has a charitable aspect. Proceeds from the beer sales will benefit the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC), a non-profit organization dedicated to the revitalization and development of downtown Ocean City. Supporting OCDC means contributing to the preservation and enhancement of the heart of this beloved coastal town. To learn more about their valuable work, you can visit their website at Ocdc.org.

Join Us at Sunfest

As the excitement builds for Sunfest, the Shore Craft Beer Garden stands out as the ultimate destination for craft beer enthusiasts and festival-goers alike. With Dogfish Head and Fin City bringing their best brews to the table, this is a golden opportunity to savor the finest local craft beer offerings on the Eastern Shore. And with affordable pricing and the chance to support a noble cause, it’s a win-win for everyone.

So, mark your calendars for October 24th to 27th and make your way to Sunfest’s Shore Craft Beer Garden. It’s not just a festival; it’s a celebration of community, craft beer, and the vibrant culture of Ocean City, Maryland. Cheers to good beer, good times, and a brighter future for downtown Ocean City!