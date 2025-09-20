What are you looking for?
71.6 F
Ocean City
Book a Hotel

Oceans Calling Festival Wristband Policy

NewsOcean City EventsOceans Calling
By Ann

Thanks to Oceans Calling Festival Team, here is the wristband policy:

oceans calling festival wristbands
Oceans Calling wristbands
  • All wristbands will be mailed.
  • All sales are FINAL – no refunds and no exchanges.
  • If you purchased from an unauthorized source and/or the ticket is counterfeit, you will not be allowed entry.
  • Wristbands MUST be worn securely on wrist for entry into the Festival and cannot be slipped on and off.
  • Wristbands must be scanned upon exit at the gate in order to re-enter that same day.
  • Wristbands are NON-TRANSFERABLE and NON-EXCHANGEABLE.
  • Do NOT remove, stretch or tamper with your wristband in any way or you will not be allowed entry.
  • Subsequent and/or multiple presentations of a counterfeited wristband are VOID and will be seized by Festival security staff.
  • If your wristband is removed by Festival security/event staff for any reason, it WILL NOT be replaced.
  • All Passholders must pass through security and are subject to bag inspection. Prohibited items will be confiscated by event staff.
  • The festival takes place rain or shine.
  • THERE ARE ABSOLUTELY NO EXCEPTIONS TO THIS WRISTBAND POLICY.
  • If your wristband has been lost, stolen, or damaged, visit the Festival Box Office or Wristband Assistance Tent before entering the festival. There is a $20 wristband replacement fee.
Ann
Annhttps://www.oceancity.com
Ann has been with StateVentures since 1999. She moved from Annapolis to Berlin, MD to be closer to Ocean City. She splits her work week between the two locations to help clients and visitors get the best information and value out of our sites. She loves a camera and any excuse to use it.  Her kids are both grown and off adventuring.  Ann loves to travel with her kids and lives with her dog Marley when she's not in Virginia fishing.
Previous article
Transportation & Parking Info for Oceans Calling Festival 2025
Next article
4th Annual Shore Craft Beer Garden at Sunfest Ocean City 2025: October 23-26

Follow Oceancity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
2,110SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com Logo white

About Us

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
2,110SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2025 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND