Oceans Calling Festival Wristband Policy

Thanks to Oceans Calling Festival Team, here is the wristband policy:
- All wristbands will be mailed.
- All sales are FINAL – no refunds and no exchanges.
- If you purchased from an unauthorized source and/or the ticket is counterfeit, you will not be allowed entry.
- Wristbands MUST be worn securely on wrist for entry into the Festival and cannot be slipped on and off.
- Wristbands must be scanned upon exit at the gate in order to re-enter that same day.
- Wristbands are NON-TRANSFERABLE and NON-EXCHANGEABLE.
- Do NOT remove, stretch or tamper with your wristband in any way or you will not be allowed entry.
- Subsequent and/or multiple presentations of a counterfeited wristband are VOID and will be seized by Festival security staff.
- If your wristband is removed by Festival security/event staff for any reason, it WILL NOT be replaced.
- All Passholders must pass through security and are subject to bag inspection. Prohibited items will be confiscated by event staff.
- The festival takes place rain or shine.
- THERE ARE ABSOLUTELY NO EXCEPTIONS TO THIS WRISTBAND POLICY.
- If your wristband has been lost, stolen, or damaged, visit the Festival Box Office or Wristband Assistance Tent before entering the festival. There is a $20 wristband replacement fee.