Pickleball in Ocean City, Maryland

Pickleball has been growing in popularity in recent years, and Ocean City, Maryland is no exception. The city has recognized the demand for pickleball courts and has been building them all over the area. If you’re looking to play pickleball in Ocean City, there are several options available to you.

One of the best places to learn pickleball in Ocean City is Northside Park. This beautiful park offers CLINICS AND DRILL AND PLAY. The courts are located on 125th street and have plenty of parking available. Northside Park also offers other amenities such as a playground, a fishing lagoon, and a walking/jogging path.

OUTDOOR PICKLEBALL COURT LOCATIONS IN OCEAN CITY

The Ocean City Tennis Center

If you’re looking for a more formal setting to play pickleball, the Ocean City Tennis Center is an excellent option. The center recently added four new pickleball courts to their facility, bringing their total number of courts to 12. The center also offers tennis lessons, clinics, and tournaments throughout the year.

The Ocean City Tennis Center located at 61st Street currently has 4 permanent, blended pickleball courts. Courts are first come, first serve from early October through mid-May. Reservations required and fees apply mid-May to early October. Equipment available with paid reservation during the season. No equipment provided October to mid-May.

Gorman Park

Another great option for pickleball players in Ocean City is Gorman Park. This park has one dedicated pickleball court and two shared use courts that are open to the public. No nets are provided, however. The courts are located on 136th street and are well-maintained. Gorman Park also offers other amenities such as a playground, a basketball court, and a picnic area.

PICKLEBALL TOURNAMENTS IN OCEAN CITY, MD

The Town of Ocean City hosts 2 pickle ball tournaments each year, one in February and one in the Spring.

RESERVATIONS

Late August – Mid-June – Tuesday & Thursday 1:00pm – 4:00pm

Price $25.00 per hour/court, Ocean City resident price $20.00 per hour/court.

Go to yourcourts.com to check for availability. Residents can reserve a court 7 days in advance. Non-residents can reserve a court 6 days in advance.

OPEN PLAY

Late August to mid-June – Monday & Wednesday 1:00pm – 4:00pm, Tuesday & Thursday 9:00am – 12:00pm.

Mid-June – Late August – Tuesday & Thursday 4:00pm – 7:00pm

Price $5.00, Ocean City resident price $3.00

Registration is limited, go to https://rec.ococean.com to register online. Residents can register 7 days in advance. Non-residents can register 6 days in advance.

Overall, pickleball is a popular sport in Ocean City, and the city has recognized the need for more courts. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced player, there are plenty of places to play pickleball or to learn how to play in Ocean City. So grab your paddle and head out to one of these great locations to enjoy this fun and exciting sport.