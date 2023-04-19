Sounding Rocket Launch From Wallops April 24

Terrier Improved Malamute

No, it has nothing to do with dogs. NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Wallops Island, Virginia, is gearing up for its next rocket launch on April 24 at 7:15 p.m. EDT. This launch will carry a Terrier-Improved Malemute sounding rocket for the SubTEC-9 mission, which aims to test new star tracking technology and a faster telemetry link.

The new technology being tested will enable the rocket to transmit real-time data at speeds four times faster than what is currently available. This is a significant improvement that will help NASA scientists and researchers collect more accurate data and analyze it in real-time, which is essential for space missions.

The rocket being used for this mission is the Terrier-Improved Malemute sounding rocket, which is a two-stage rocket designed for scientific research. It can reach an altitude of up to 160 kilometers and has a maximum speed of 6.6 kilometers per second. The rocket is designed to carry payloads of up to 300 kilograms and is commonly used for scientific experiments and measurements.

The SubTEC-9 mission is focused on testing new star tracking technology, which will help the rocket to navigate and maintain its trajectory. This is crucial for space missions as it ensures that the rocket stays on course and reaches its intended destination.

In addition to the new star tracking technology, the SubTEC-9 mission will also test a faster telemetry link, which will enable the rocket to transmit data at higher speeds. This will help NASA scientists and researchers to analyze the data in real-time and make decisions based on the information collected.

Rocket Viewing Options

For those who are interested in watching the rocket launch, there are two options available. The Wallops Visitor Center and outdoor launch viewing area will open at 6:15 p.m. EDT, providing an excellent opportunity for those in the area to view the launch in person.

For those who are not able to attend in person, a live stream of the launch will be available on the Wallops YouTube channel around 15 minutes before the scheduled launch time. This is a great way to watch the rocket launch from the comfort of your own home.

It is essential to follow NASA’s Twitter and Facebook accounts for crucial launch updates as the countdown to T-0 continues. Weather conditions and other factors can impact the launch, so it is essential to stay up-to-date on any changes or delays.

In conclusion, the upcoming rocket launch from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on April 24 is an exciting event that will test new star tracking technology and a faster telemetry link. This is an essential mission for NASA as it will enable scientists and researchers to collect more accurate data and analyze it in real-time. For those who are interested in watching the launch, there are options available for both in-person viewing and live streaming. Be sure to follow NASA’s Twitter and Facebook accounts for any crucial updates as the countdown to T-0 continues.