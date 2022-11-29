48.4 F
Ocean City
E-Bikes Approved for Boardwalk Use

By Katie Ruskey

The mayors council has announced a new law in effect for the boardwalk. The law states that Class I e-bikes will be allowed on the boardwalk, while Class II and Class III e-bikes are not permitted. Class I e-bikes can reach up to 20 mph but only with the assistance of the rider as they pedal. Class II e-bikes can reach the same speed as Class I unassisted by the rider. Class III e-bikes can reach up to 28 mph. 

The pedestrian and bike committee have been working hard to maintain the safety of everyone on the boardwalk to ensure that everyone has a safe and enjoyable experience. As of right now there is no town code to have e-bike rentals on the boardwalk, however a meeting will be held this week to discuss future options.

To see if your e-bike qualifies to be on the boardwalk, please visit here.

Katie Ruskeyhttp://kruskeyauthor.com
Katie Ruskey is a local author, splitting her time between Baltimore and Ocean City. Her debut fiction novel, Marlin Week, was released in August 2022 based on three captains that fish in the infamous White Marlin Open. Her first children's book, The A B Seas of Ocean City, Maryland takes young readers on a tour of OC. For more information on how to purchase her books, visit her website www.kruskeyauthor.com or follow her on IG/FB at Katherine Ruskey Author.

