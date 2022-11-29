E-Bikes Approved for Boardwalk Use

The mayors council has announced a new law in effect for the boardwalk. The law states that Class I e-bikes will be allowed on the boardwalk, while Class II and Class III e-bikes are not permitted. Class I e-bikes can reach up to 20 mph but only with the assistance of the rider as they pedal. Class II e-bikes can reach the same speed as Class I unassisted by the rider. Class III e-bikes can reach up to 28 mph.

The pedestrian and bike committee have been working hard to maintain the safety of everyone on the boardwalk to ensure that everyone has a safe and enjoyable experience. As of right now there is no town code to have e-bike rentals on the boardwalk, however a meeting will be held this week to discuss future options.

To see if your e-bike qualifies to be on the boardwalk, please visit here.