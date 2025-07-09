Blue Fish Restaurant and Sushi Wins Best of Ocean City: Asian for the Second Year in a Row

Blue Fish Restaurant and Sushi has once again earned the coveted title of Best Asian in the 2024 Best of Ocean City contest. This marks the second consecutive year the restaurant has taken home the top honor, a testament to its consistent quality, customer satisfaction, and innovative approach to Asian cuisine.

Local Favorites

Located bayside on 94th Street, Blue Fish has become a local favorite and a must-visit dining destination for both residents and tourists. Known for its fresh, made-to-order sushi and creative Asian-fusion dishes, the restaurant offers a broad menu that blends Japanese, Chinese, and Thai influences into a memorable dining experience.

A Menu for Everyone- Allergies Included

Blue Fish’s commitment to quality and freshness shines through in every dish. From classic sushi rolls and sashimi to spicy pad Thai and General Tso’s chicken, the diverse menu has something for everyone—including gluten-free options. Whether you’re a seasoned sushi lover or new to Asian cuisine, the offerings are approachable yet refined.

The Gem of Mid Town Ocean City

But it’s not just the food that keeps customers coming back. Blue Fish boasts a polished and comfortable dining atmosphere with multiple options to suit every occasion. Guests can enjoy indoor dining in a sleek and modern setting or their luxurious patio when the weather is nice. For those who prefer to dine at home, Blue Fish is also available for delivery through DoorDash and a drive thru!

Tell Us About It

One of the restaurant’s most charming and unique features is a secret hallway where diners are encouraged to write about their experiences on colorful post-it notes and stick them to the wall. This personal touch has created a living tapestry of customer stories and memories, giving the restaurant a warm, community-driven feel.

The People’s Choice

The repeated recognition by OceanCity.com readers underscores Blue Fish’s reputation for excellence. The Best of Ocean City awards are based on public voting, which makes this win particularly meaningful—it reflects the voices of the customers who know and love the restaurant.

As Ocean City continues to grow as a culinary destination, Blue Fish Restaurant and Sushi stands out not just for its top-tier food, but also for its commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and customer connection. Whether you’re stopping by for a quick lunch, celebrating a special occasion, or simply craving sushi with a comfy atmosphere, Blue Fish delivers a standout experience every time.

Keeping Up the Pace

With back-to-back wins in the Best of Ocean City contest, Blue Fish Restaurant and Sushi has clearly made its mark—and it doesn’t look like they’re slowing down any time soon.