82.4 F
Ocean City
What are you looking for?
Book a Hotel

Book Your Stay
Get Exclusive Savings Passes

Blue Fish Restaurant and Sushi Wins Best of Ocean City: Asian for the Second Year in a Row

BEST OF OCEAN CITYWhy We Are The Best of Ocean City®
By Katie Ruskey

Blue Fish Restaurant and Sushi has once again earned the coveted title of Best Asian in the 2024 Best of Ocean City contest. This marks the second consecutive year the restaurant has taken home the top honor, a testament to its consistent quality, customer satisfaction, and innovative approach to Asian cuisine.

Local Favorites

Blue Fish, Sushi, Ocean City Maryland
General Tso’s chicken is a customer favorite at Bluefish.

Located bayside on 94th Street, Blue Fish has become a local favorite and a must-visit dining destination for both residents and tourists. Known for its fresh, made-to-order sushi and creative Asian-fusion dishes, the restaurant offers a broad menu that blends Japanese, Chinese, and Thai influences into a memorable dining experience.

A Menu for Everyone- Allergies Included

Blue Fish, Sushi, Ocean City Maryland
The Singapore Curry Rice Noodle dish is gluten free!

Blue Fish’s commitment to quality and freshness shines through in every dish. From classic sushi rolls and sashimi to spicy pad Thai and General Tso’s chicken, the diverse menu has something for everyone—including gluten-free options. Whether you’re a seasoned sushi lover or new to Asian cuisine, the offerings are approachable yet refined.

The Gem of Mid Town Ocean City

Blue Fish, Sushi, Ocean City Maryland
The sushi is fresh and made right in front of you.

But it’s not just the food that keeps customers coming back. Blue Fish boasts a polished and comfortable dining atmosphere with multiple options to suit every occasion. Guests can enjoy indoor dining in a sleek and modern setting or their luxurious patio when the weather is nice.  For those who prefer to dine at home, Blue Fish is also available for delivery through DoorDash and a drive thru!

Tell Us About It

Blue Fish, Sushi, Ocean City Maryland
Patrons write their praises on the post it board in the hallway.

One of the restaurant’s most charming and unique features is a secret hallway where diners are encouraged to write about their experiences on colorful post-it notes and stick them to the wall. This personal touch has created a living tapestry of customer stories and memories, giving the restaurant a warm, community-driven feel.

The People’s Choice

Blue Fish, Sushi, Ocean City Maryland
Winning two years in a row is a true testament to Bluefish.

The repeated recognition by OceanCity.com readers underscores Blue Fish’s reputation for excellence. The Best of Ocean City awards are based on public voting, which makes this win particularly meaningful—it reflects the voices of the customers who know and love the restaurant.

As Ocean City continues to grow as a culinary destination, Blue Fish Restaurant and Sushi stands out not just for its top-tier food, but also for its commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and customer connection. Whether you’re stopping by for a quick lunch, celebrating a special occasion, or simply craving sushi with a comfy atmosphere, Blue Fish delivers a standout experience every time.

Keeping Up the Pace

bluefish ocean city
Whether you’re craving a spicy tuna roll or an eel roll, they have it-fresh and delicious.

With back-to-back wins in the Best of Ocean City contest, Blue Fish Restaurant and Sushi has clearly made its mark—and it doesn’t look like they’re slowing down any time soon.

Katie Ruskey
Katie Ruskeyhttp://kruskeyauthor.com
Katie Ruskey is a local author, splitting her time between Baltimore and Ocean City. Her debut fiction novel, Marlin Week, was released in August 2022 based on three captains that fish in the infamous White Marlin Open. Her first children's book, The A B Seas of Ocean City, Maryland takes young readers on a tour of OC. For more information on how to purchase her books, visit her website www.kruskeyauthor.com or follow her on IG/FB at Katherine Ruskey Author.
Previous article
Weekly Restaurant Picks: Day-by-Day Guide

Follow Oceancity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
1,120SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com Logo white

About Us

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
1,120SubscribersSubscribe
✅ Custom HTML test loaded!

© 2000 - 2024 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND