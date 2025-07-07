Weekly Restaurant Picks: Day-by-Day Guide

80.6 F
Ocean City
By Ann

Each week throughout the summer, Katie explores the Ocean City dining scene to bring you her top restaurant picks—one for every day of the week. From hidden gems to local legends, Katie doesn’t just name names—she tells you why each spot stands out. Whether it’s award-winning crab cakes, unbeatable happy hours, or waterfront views that steal the show, this week’s lineup is all about flavor, experience, and insider tips you can trust.

Monday – Sello’s Italian Oven & Bar

Sello's Italian Oven & Bar in Ocean City, MD

Kick off your week with Sello’s, known for its authentic Italian cuisine. Sello’s earned the title of 2025 Best Italian Food in the “Best of Ocean City®” awards.  Think wood-fired pizzas, hand-tossed pasta, and cozy evenings perfect for date night or family dinner.

Tuesday – Tipsy Taco

tipsy taco on the boardwalk

On Taco Tuesdays, head to Tipsy Taco to enjoy creative Mexican fare and a lively atmosphere. While it didn’t land in this year’s awards, it remains a crowd favorite for fresh tacos, house margaritas, and casual vibes.  Breakfast overlooking the ocean, too!

Wednesday – Dough Roller

dough roller on the boardwalk in ocean city md

Midweek calls for a classic boardwalk treat—pizza! Dough Roller, a long‑standing favorite, serves up cheesy slices right where you want them. It was voted Best Pizza on the Boardwalk in this year’s contest.  

Thursday – Harrison’s Harbor Watch

Harrison's serves locally caught oysters for
Harrison’s serves locally caught oysters at their raw bar.

Enjoy waterfront views and seafood delights at Harrison’s Harbor Watch. This spot took home the 2025 Best Raw Bar award oceancity.com. Oysters, steamed shrimp, and a scenic setting make it a perfect pre-weekend indulgence.

Friday – Blue Fish

Blue Fish Outdoor Patio in Ocean City Md
Blue Fish Outdoor Patio

Celebrate Friday night with a sushi or seafood feast at Blue Fish. This restaurant snagged the 2025 Best Asian award in the Best of Ocean City® contest.  Expect sushi rolls, sashimi, and Asian-fusion plates in a polished atmosphere—ideal for kicking off the weekend.

Saturday – Crawl Street Tavern

Looking for local charm and casual eats? Crawl Street Tavern serves hearty pub food and fun events. It wasn’t listed among the award winners for 2025, but won Best Breakfast in 2024. It holds a spot in the hearts of locals for its laid-back beach-town vibe, live music, great breakfasts and strong drink lineup.

Sunday – Captain’s Table

Captain's Table - Best Crab Cakes Editorial Pick
Captain’s Table – Best Crab Cakes Editorial Pick

End the week with classic surf-and-turf at Captain’s Table. This legendary boardwalk restaurant took home the 2025 Best Crabcakes award and is located inside the Courtyard by Marriott at 15th Street and the Boardwalk. With its iconic seaside location and premium seafood, it’s a perfect Sunday send‑off.

 

 

Best of Ocean City® 2025 Highlights

Featuring multiple award‑winning venues ensures your week is filled with top-tier dining.

DOWNLOAD THE BEST OF OCEAN CITY® TRAILS TO DISCOVER ALL THE WINNERS FOR 2025.  

Ann
Ann
Ann has been with StateVentures since 1999. She moved from Annapolis to Berlin, MD to be closer to Ocean City. She splits her work week between the two locations to help clients and visitors get the best information and value out of our sites. She loves a camera and any excuse to use it.  Her kids are both grown and off adventuring.  Ann loves to travel with her kids and lives with her dog Marley when she's not in Virginia fishing.
