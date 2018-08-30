Photos: Craft Beer, Handmade Art and The Original Wailers Rocked “Art X”

1 Shares +1 Share Email

The skies were clear, the temperatures capped in the mid-80s and a light breeze made the trees sway all day in Northside Park. When you’re throwing an outdoor event, the biggest and scariest unknown is always the weather, even if it’s a first-time event where anything could go wrong. That the forecast for the weekend of Aug. 25 was so perfect was already a good sign, and turned out to be an omen of sorts that everything would be just fine for OC’s first Art X festival.

I spent the weekend working at the Shore Craft Beer tent handing out 16 oz. glasses of local craft beer, occasionally popping over to the Recreation & Parks center’s gym where the Ocean City Film Festival held screenings throughout the weekend. Needless to say, not a whole lot of people wanted to sit in a dark gym while the most beautiful summer day ever was happening outside (though we appreciate those who did!). Many people did, however, want to drink a cold beer while they wandered through the park, so the beer tent was the center of all the action and where I ended up spending most of my time.

If you weren’t able to make it out to Art X this year, I highly recommend you stop by and check it out in the years to come. And not just because I’m involved with the Art League, the Film Fest and Shore Craft Beer, though I do understand if that makes me sound a little biased. Seriously, though — handmade arts and crafts and their artists, local musicians and a group all the way from Jamaica (see below), films and food, beer and wine, all upon the beautiful landscape of Ocean City’s Northside Park — What more could you ask for?

Photos by BL Strang-Moya