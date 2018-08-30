Beach Home Beautiful: Luxurious Living on 125th Street Bay View Condo

Anne
1 day ago
Now that your summer vacation is over for the year, perhaps this is the best time to consider buying real estate in Ocean City, Maryland. Imagine yourself sitting on the balcony of a waterfront condo that overlooks an amazing view of the bay, all year round. There’s plenty for sale in the resort. Take a tour with us at this beautiful and unique top-floor unit for sale in Hidden Harbor on 125th Street. If you are interested in this property, or would like to see what else is on the market in Ocean City, Md., click here.

The Island of Hidden Harbour, one of the most desirable communities in Ocean City, has a direct bay view and is next to Ocean City’s beautiful Northside Park. The community features pool, volleyball, grills, a playground and tennis. Sale includes deeded boat slip.
The living room and dining room both have direct access to the huge wraparound balcony. Vaulted ceilings and custom cabinets add to a light and open feeling.
The kitchen features custom cabinets, can lights, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, and opens to the living room for entertaining.
A convenient bar features a free-standing ice maker on the left and wine cooler on the right. The cabinets are lighted. The middle drawer holds your mixed drink glasses.
The master bedroom is beautifully furnished and has access to the wraparound balcony.
Master bath has clean lines with granite counter tops and can lighting.
The second bedroom has access to the wraparound balcony. With transoms over the slider, plenty of light can come in. 
Two sets of bunk beds in the children’s room allow for plenty of space for sleepovers.
The hall bath is well decorated with granite counters and sink.
Amazing bay views from the wraparound balcony.
Enjoy a cocktail for two overlooking a sunset on the large oversized deck.
The west end balcony is comfortable with a small table and chairs.

The West Balcony is so large there is plenty of space around the table.

There is more seating on the north side of the building where the wraparound balcony begins.
