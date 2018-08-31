Photo Friday: Stories From a Summer in the Sand

It’s our last Photo Friday of the summer!

I know, I know… There’s still technically 20-something days until summer is officially over, but the crowds in Ocean City are starting to thin out, and once Labor Day weekend is over, the beach starts to look a lot more bare. But don’t be sad. We still do Photo Fridays sporadically throughout the year, so if you’re coming back to town for OCtoberfest, Winterfest of Lights, St. Patrick’s Day or just an off-season getaway, we’d still love for you to submit your photos, and we’ll keep doing the occasional photoblog. Just remember to include your name and email address with your submission, because if we can’t contact you, we can’t tell you when you’ve won. Our winner from this week is Penny, who submitted the beautiful Assateague pony photo above.

This week we received a ton of photos from your 2018 Ocean City summer vacations, and together they told such a fun story: From meetings with Chewbacca to 28 inch pizzas, old photos recreated almost a decade later to new friends from far-away countries, the Ocean City experience is vast and so different for every person and family who comes here. The only things that are constant are the beach and the Boardwalk. And the smiles we see in every picture we receive. See all our Photo Fridays from this summer here.