Photo Friday: Stories From a Summer in the Sand

Kristin
2 hours ago
It’s our last Photo Friday of the summer!

I know, I know… There’s still technically 20-something days until summer is officially over, but the crowds in Ocean City are starting to thin out, and once Labor Day weekend is over, the beach starts to look a lot more bare. But don’t be sad. We still do Photo Fridays sporadically throughout the year, so if you’re coming back to town for OCtoberfest, Winterfest of Lights, St. Patrick’s Day or just an off-season getaway, we’d still love for you to submit your photos, and we’ll keep doing the occasional photoblog. Just remember to include your name and email address with your submission, because if we can’t contact you, we can’t tell you when you’ve won. Our winner from this week is Penny, who submitted the beautiful Assateague pony photo above. 

>> Submit your Ocean City photos here 

This week we received a ton of photos from your 2018 Ocean City summer vacations, and together they told such a fun story: From meetings with Chewbacca to 28 inch pizzas, old photos recreated almost a decade later to new friends from far-away countries, the Ocean City experience is vast and so different for every person and family who comes here. The only things that are constant are the beach and the Boardwalk. And the smiles we see in every picture we receive. See all our Photo Fridays from this summer here

Fun time at Ocean City Maryland
Photo from the fishing pier looking back to OC. Taken in June.
Where: Beach at Princess Royale. When: 8/15/18. Who: Just a couple of gals at the beach.
Gaby n Fay, Boardwalk at Night
Kelly relaxing on the beach near 45th street and ocean around July 17, 2018.
Fagers Sunset
captains pizza, 137th street, aug 22nd 2018, the home of the 28 inch pizza. yummy
Odyssea watersports
Our last day of family vacation 8/25/18 on the 100th Street beach! This photo is a nice preview of what happened next when my niece dropped me in the sand and I broke my toe. Pretty painful..but those memories will last a lifetime!
My kids ride The Haunted House ride every year, it’s their favorite ride on the boardwalk
Beach. Maddie and Summer on 131 st street. August. 17, 2018.
This was taken outside Seacrets in 2009 w/my grandkids. The next pic is 9 years later. Exact same setting.
This one was taken 9 years later. Same setting.
My grandkids, Emma and Harrison on the beach at 33rd streeet. They love to spash! Taken on 8/2/18.
Sunrise on the beach with the kiddos on the last Sunday of July
Type 1 diabetes warrior! Showing off her Dexcom G5 on 61st street beach. Diabetes won’t stop her!
beach wedding ,109 st ocean city.
My happy place sunrise over 63rd street
Cousins having fun on the beach at 127th Street.
4th Street Beach Ocean City. This was “Baja Beach Day” where (some of) our night shift staff from Baja Amusements met at the beach Friday August 10, 2018 . The people in the picture are a mix of Americans and J-1 students from Bulgaria. We taught them how to boogie board and had a traditional American picnic of PB & J, Hi-C juice boxes, Watermelon and brownies. It was a perfect beach day!
My son and his bear he’s had since he was born share their first moment on the beach. Taken at the beach by the inlet, Wednesday August 8, 2018.
