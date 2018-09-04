The Tale of the Pocomoke: Following the Pocomoke River

44 Shares +1 Share Email

Come with me on a trip down a lazy river on a hot summer day…

The Pocomoke River begins it’s journey with a meager start. The starting point for the river is at Pusey Crossroads near the Great Cypress Swamp, located between the small Delaware towns of Westwoods and Stockley. It begins its life as a small drainage ditch running along one farmer’s field of soy beans. It is just west of the intersection of Phillips Hill Road and Curley Road.

It then crosses Curley Road for approximately 100 yards then takes a 90 degree turn into the woods next to Midlands Wildlife area.

The very first road crossing is Careys Camp Road in Millsboro, De.

The second street crossing is Pear Tree Road in Millsboro, De.

Next crossing is Laurel Road, Millsboro, De.

Next crossing is Millsboro Hwy, Millsboro, De.

Next Crossing is Lynch Rd., Millsboro De.

Next crossing is Daisey Road, Frankford, De.

Next crossing is Cypress Rd., Frankford, De.

Last crossing before the river enters Maryland is Bethel Rd. in Millsboro, De.

The next crossroad is Sheppard’s Crossing Rd.

Next stop is Willards on Ocean City Blvd. in Maryland.

Next crossing is Route 50 at Willards.

Next is Massey Crossing in Berlin, Md.

Then on to Purnell Crossing Rd.

Liberty Town is our next stop.

Whiton Crossing in Snow Hill, Md is a great place to put in your canoe!

Porter’s crossing – another good spot to put in and take out your canoe.

Route 12, Snow Hill.

Snow Hill Park.

Next stop is Pocomoke River State Park.

On to Milburn Landing.

Then on to Rehoboth.

The river then flows into the Pocomoke Sound and into the Chesapeake Bay as a beautiful and mature body of water.

I hope you enjoyed our trip! Next time you have an afternoon off, take your canoe and go visit the river in person to truly appreciate the beauty.