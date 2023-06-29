Photo Friday Contest Winner June 29th 2023

Thank you for all the wonderful photos you shared with us this week for our Photo Friday Contest. We received pictures of dad’s celebrating Father’s Day, kids having fun on the beach, grown ups loving their time away, and even though this past week was not the sunniest, there’s pictures of sunsets, sunrises, beautiful views, fishing and crabbing, rides and French fries, and visitors making the most of a not so sunny day at the beach. We love receiving photos taken during your vacation here in Ocean City Md, and we have put together a selection of your pictures sent to us this week. This week’s randomly selected winner of two FREE tickets to Jolly Roger Amusement Parks is Courtney Corwin for this photo of tow happy and relax boys enjoying the fruits of their labor! Congratulations Courtney! Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for our next Photo Friday Contest starting tomorrow, Friday June 30th, on Facebook, and please remember to include a sentence telling us what’s going on in your picture!

**PLEASE NOTE: we will never post a comment on your photo telling you you have won the contest, or to click on a link to win the contest. We will always announce the winner’s name with a post on our Facebook Page each Thursday, and an article on https://www.oceancity.com, and we will always ask you to contact us. Please be aware of scammers.**