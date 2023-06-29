71.5 F
Ocean City
Photo Friday Contest Winner June 29th 2023

By Anne

Thank you for all the wonderful photos you shared with us this week for our Photo Friday Contest. We received pictures of dad’s celebrating Father’s Day, kids having fun on the beach, grown ups loving their time away, and even though this past week was not the sunniest, there’s pictures of sunsets, sunrises, beautiful views, fishing and crabbing, rides and French fries, and visitors making the most of a not so sunny day at the beach. We love receiving photos taken during your vacation here in Ocean City Md, and we have put together a selection of your pictures sent to us this week.  This week’s randomly selected winner of two FREE tickets to Jolly Roger Amusement Parks is Courtney Corwin for this photo of tow happy and relax boys enjoying the fruits of their labor! Congratulations Courtney! Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for our next Photo Friday Contest starting tomorrow, Friday June 30th, on Facebook, and please remember to include a sentence telling us what’s going on in your picture! 

**PLEASE NOTE: we will never post a comment on your photo telling you you have won the contest, or to click on a link to win the contest. We will always announce the winner’s name with a post on our Facebook Page each Thursday, and an article on https://www.oceancity.com, and we will always ask you to contact us. Please be aware of scammers.**

Courtney Corwin- Just two boys living their best lives last week
Tee Dot – Mommy & me
Amber Yashinsky Buehler – My daughter’s first time ever on the beach! I’m sure she will grow to love it!
Debora Campailla – Beautiful sunset at ocean city!! We love ocean city and are going to be back there in 2 weeks can’t wait!!!
Kayla Englehardt – Our boys in their Ropewalk tshirts on the boardwalk in June
Aimee McHugh Smith – Love vacationing with friends! Especially in Ocean city
Cassie Walter – My boys & nieces enjoying the beach when we came down for the cruise in
Mike Davis – The Alyosha Catamaran from the Grand Hotel
Lisa Price Sewell – Daddy and son watching sunset
Laurie Chvatal Hertz – We went surf fishing and I would like to share my nephew’s picture of his catch
Debora Campailla – My son loves playing volleyball every time we come to the beach there
Laura Page Lynch – The Beach Club 112th St. Most beautiful sunsets at this location.
Ashley Mears – Best day ever!
Dawn Dupert – My grandson enjoying early morning beach time. Guess the water was a bit cold.
Lisa Fae Guernsey – My friends and I didn’t see much sun but we still enjoyed our beach therapy
Michael Smith – May 13, 2023: My daughters love the water even when it’s cooler out. Always happy at the beach! Will be back in 2 weeks!
 
Sarah Wagner – Pregnant with little sister while spending time at the beach with excited big sister!
Natalie Smith – This sunset bay view never gets old! This was right before fireworks at “Sundaes in the Park.” We love to go here each time we come down and enjoy ice cream or the new polish water ice they offered this year! Super Yummy!
Jordan Cook – My baby girl and me enjoying our favorite place on Earth, OCMD! But anywhere with my little best friend is the best place to be!!
Heather Morgan – These girls have been friends since they were 4. They’re 12 now and we just got back from our first vacation together. They had a blast and made memories for a lifetime!
Marci Scott – Morning view outside of Carousel
Becky Lynn Wyland -Getting ready to dig up a dead snowshoe crab.
Kerrie Angley – Pop Pop, Mom, and a very excited little boy parasailing over the beautiful Atlantic in OCMD!
Marie Vizzini Ritgert – My grand daughter, Nora, hanging out at Mimi’s makeshift Nail Salon in OC on a windy/rainy Wednesday.
Ciera Pressman – My 9 year old caught this off the inlet pier on Saturday
Angela Adams – Evening kite flying…hard to do at home, perfect at Ocean City!
Caroline Dudek Weeks – Wednesday, June 21st last week. The weather was crazy! Constant, strong wind, horizontal rain! The wind blew this palm tree at Princess Bayside over about as far as it could go! But it was still fun in Ocean City! We watched the crazy waves at the Inlet after straining hard against the wind to push the van door open, lunch at Bad Monkey, “Flash” the movie, PGN dinner, mini golf at Old Pro at 136th, then ice cream at Dumsers. So much to do, rain or shine, in OCMD!
Rick N Alisha Hoke – My daughter would love this prize! Enjoying the beach during the air show 2023. We love Ocean City, Maryland!
Katrina Mickey – The kids love ocean city and can’t wait to come back
Kate Shillady – Crazy winds and rain didn’t keep us cooped up inside
Jennifer Miller – My kids love any day they can be at the beach
Jessica Nusbaum – Morning greetings from the beach
Jessica Rhoads – Our annual family trip to OCMD!
Kristen Federowicz – My husband and son on The Big Wheel in May during Spring Fest!!
Caroline Mcneal – A great view from the ferris wheel
Bishop Jena – Little Beach babes enjoying the sun
Holly Elizabeth – My son tempting fate standing under a seagull
Stacey Arthur – Dad with his twins – beach time
Dot Curran – Tequila!!
Ashley Pasquith – My hubby enjoying ocean citys famous thrasher fries on Father’s day
Nicole Marie – Northside Park
Crystal Condon – Going for a stroll on the board walk!
Danielle Blair – The kids loved this new guy on the boardwalk!
Sharon Imbert Demshock – Last week, rest time on the beach!!!
Misty Hanna – First day of sunshine after a few days of rain.
“Sandy toes~Sunkissed nose”
Allison Harding – My son’s first hermit crab. Bought at Sunsations. We were staying at the Pyramid.
Jacqueline Bitner Dennison – My son is going head over heals for Ocean City Maryland
Dot Curran – Too cute for words!!! Beach baby!!’
atelyn Konopinski – Nick’s mini golf this past week! had to get a picture of the kiddos in front of the big shark!
Amy Tominovich Trinite – Just a kid eating his lunch on the beach in OCMD
Sarah Addis – Saying goodbye to the beach is never easy
Brenda Palushock – Our annual family vacation photo
Megan Tracey-Kaszak – came to the beach last week to celebrate our girl graduating 5th grade
Megan Funk – My little gained a few lbs while on vacay
Natina Jean – Thomas the tank engine and his crew love catching some waves in ocean city with their pal Dom. They’d love a trip to Jolly Roger
Merissa Bankert – My girls enjoying the sunset the first weekend of june
Seth Dora – My niece finding goodies boardwalk shopping!
Autumn Bilger – Every time we visit ocean city my husband gets pooped on by a sea gull 😂 it is an ongoing joke now with the family and kids and as soon as it happened I snapped a pic quick!! 😂 First time being able to do a family vacation in 3 years due to our sons medical history and the kids just died laughing at their dad!
Stephanie Miller – Beautiful sunset over the bay OC
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and came across Ocean City for the first time over 25 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home.  When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.

