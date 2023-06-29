76.3 F
Ocean City
Find a Hotel

Insider Interview: Mayor Rick Meehan

NewsThis Week in Ocean City
By Logan Dubel

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan continues our new series, “This Week in Ocean City: The Interview.” He chats with us about the tourism season, cannabis legalization in Maryland, offshore wind development and his decades of public service to the resort.

WATCH: The Insider Interview: Mayor Rick Meehan

OceanCity.com’s new insider interview series will bring unheard stories and scoops to those who love and care about the resort most. The series will address current hot topics, tourism and the town’s past, present and future.

Logan Dubel
Logan Dubel
Logan Dubel is a contributor for OceanCity.com and the host of "This Week in Ocean City." He is a Baltimore County native, Franklin High School graduate, and an undergraduate journalism and media student at the University of Texas at Austin. He joined the OceanCity.com team in June 2020. On the shore, he has also served as a writer at the Art League of Ocean City and the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum. Logan has a strong passion for covering the news and its impact on Marylanders. Since arriving at OceanCity.com, he has covered the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, interviewed newsmakers including former First Lady Yumi Hogan, Mayor Rick Meehan, and members of the City Council, featured local businesses, and covered local events. As a collegiate journalist, Logan also works as a Life and Arts Reporter for The Daily Texan and an anchor/reporter for Texas Student Television. Most recently, he anchored live coverage of the 2022 Midterm Elections and reported from the CMT Music Awards Red Carpet. Have a story idea? Contact logan@oceancity.com.

Plan Your Trip
OceanCity.com Recommends

Previous article
Photo Friday Contest Winner June 29th 2023
Next article
Follow the Fun: Going Fishing on the Angler Head Boat!

Follow Oceancity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
1,909FollowersFollow
8,768FollowersFollow
587SubscribersSubscribe
Visit Hyatt Place Hotel, Ocean City

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com, Ocean City, MD

ABOUT US

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
8,768FollowersFollow
587SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2021 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND