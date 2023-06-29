Insider Interview: Mayor Rick Meehan

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan continues our new series, “This Week in Ocean City: The Interview.” He chats with us about the tourism season, cannabis legalization in Maryland, offshore wind development and his decades of public service to the resort.

OceanCity.com’s new insider interview series will bring unheard stories and scoops to those who love and care about the resort most. The series will address current hot topics, tourism and the town’s past, present and future.