Photo Friday Contest Winner July 6th 2023

FamilyOcean City BeachOcean City Boardwalk
By Anne

Thank you for all the wonderful photos you shared with us this week for our Photo Friday Contest. We received pictures of baby’s first time in Ocean City, kids continuing traditions, grown ups loving their time away, early mornings till late night on the beach,  and visitors making the most of a not so sunny day at the beach. We love receiving photos taken during your vacation here in Ocean City Md, and we have put together a selection of your pictures sent to us this week.  This week’s randomly selected winner of two FREE tickets to Jolly Roger Amusement Parks is Michelle Ann for this very atmospheric photo of a late evening fishing adventure on a cloudy beach! Congratulations Michelle Ann! Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for our next Photo Friday Contest starting tomorrow, Friday July 14th, on Facebook, and please remember to include a sentence telling us what’s going on in your picture! 

Please be aware, we will ALWAYS ANNOUNCE THE WINNER AS A POST, never in comments, and we will NEVER ASK YOU TO CLICK on anything. Please do not respond to any comments that say you have won. We block and report any users who pretend to be us. We do not have any membership opportunities. We NEVER ask for a credit card. 

Michelle Ann – Fishing until the sun goes down.
Kasondra Jean – Sticky Sweet
Tawnya Moyer – Brothers enjoying their summer
Kristen Davey – Katie’s first time meeting the ocean with her Daddy!!!!
Stephanie Ryan – There is NO better time of year for us than our yearly OC beach vacation the last week of July! All of life’s stressors melt away in the hot sun and cool breeze!
Sarah Sypolt – My kids decided to pose in the windows on this beautifully painted building today.
Laurie Chvatal Hertz – Quality Family Time surf fishing after dinner on the beach and of course, the youngest mermaid swimming in the tide pool.
Christy Dodson – Sand Soccer!
Brenda Palushock -Tradition
Alyssa Bollinger – Having a quick beach snack before jumping in more waves!
Cathy Halligan – First time on the beach. Loving life.
Ben Semiatin – My 97yo awesome dad digging into another OC great meal
Ben Semiatin – Sunset on the Bay
Holly Elizabeth – In front of our favorite hotel, the Plim
Donna Weaver – Dolphins in the sky 20th St-June 25th
Heather Morgan – Great night on the boards.
Danielle Blair – Seagulls and Thrashers!
Laura Armitage Smith – My little clam fiend helping “catch” her lunch
Megan McFadden – ” I might have been born in Hawaii, but Ocean City is my favorite place!”
Kyla Derk – Early morning with my son looking for shells
Erica Weitzel – My 3 babies at our favorite restaurant!
Nonni Merendino – Couldn’t get these girls off of the water slides! Always the best time at Jolly rogers/splash mountain
Kimberly Negley – Even when the sun goes down the beach is still his favorite sandy place to be !
Jennifer Mushahwar Campbell – Family fun on a beautiful beach day!
Heather Sweet-Bender –
My husband and I spent a few days down in OCMD recently for our 15 year wedding anniversary. We also stayed there for our honeymoon! We had our photos taken on the beach while on our honeymoon and wanted to recreate one of them. This was the best we could do
Jessica Brodbeck – My daughter and grandson recreating a picture from 2011 – 2023
Samantha Whiteman – My two year old playing mini golf.
Missy Steward – My sons first time at the beach
Cathy Rommel – Every trip to Ocean City deserves a night of crabs. We taught our grandkids from SC how to pick crabs this visit!
Amanda Creasy – Late night mini golfing with my little man!!!
Debbie Gatta Dean – Our boat ride with the best people!
Laurie Mccarthy-Demkowich – New bff’s at golden sands
Melissa Chestnut – My husband and I were down last weekend for our 21st anniversary, it was windy and chilly but we had a blast!
Amanda Dohl – My youngest son with Hulk on the OCMD boardwalk!
Mary Triplett McAllister – Family time at the beach
Karen Bollinger – What’s better than spending the day at Splash mountain with your cousin!
Taylor Myers – My grandparents! OC has always been there favorite getaway place. Always so happy!
Santana Lynn Baker – Owens first time playing in the sand at ocean city! So much joy!
Tricia Tesar – My son’s first time at time at the beach. I think he enjoyed it.
Craig Hanzl – Evening campfire fun ans smores at 94th Street
Teresa Hahn-Bachtell – The smile says it all
Debora Campailla – My boys love ocean city Maryland!!! We are coming back on July 10th for 8 days
Sarah Addis – Sun up to sun down
Lisa Price Sewell – So wore out from all the activities in Ocean City, beach, rides, eating and desserts. Can’t wait to do it again tomorrow
Debora Campailla – Ocean city beach is our favorite!!!! Can’t wait to come back on July 10th
Kathy Hummer – My nieces enjoying some fun amusements
Krystal Wagoner – Our crew on the Assateague Adventure on July 25.
Jessica Horowitz – Hanging out at one of our favorite OC restaurants!
Danny Hicks – A great picture of the Thunderbirds at the air show!
Michelle Joswick-Rohm -Just my girl ready to take on the world and the ocean.
Kelly Shank – Buried big brother in the sand
B.j. Bortz – Fishing on the Pier this morning….
Michael Smith – Family time at the beach is priceless…

**PLEASE NOTE: we will never post a comment on your photo telling you you have won the contest, or tell you to click on a link to win the contest. We will always announce the winner’s name with a post on our Facebook Page each Thursday, and an article on https://www.oceancity.com, and we will always ask you to contact us. Please be aware of scammers.**

Anne
Anne
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and came across Ocean City for the first time over 25 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home.  When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.

