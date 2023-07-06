84.2 F
Ocean City
Find a Hotel

A Day on the Beach

FamilyI Love OCOcean City Beach
By Anne

There’s nothing like a day on the beach when you visit Ocean City Md, that is the top reason for vacationing in the resort after all. The sound of the ocean, children’s squeals, and distant conversations, the smell of the ocean, sun screen, and maybe someone’s lunch they have just arrived with, the feel of the sand between your toes, and getting into places it shouldn’t, the taste of the salt on your lips after you’ve been in for a dip, and the sight of it all, blue skies, fluffy clouds, big waves, golden sands, and other visitors enjoying the same things you are. Here are some photos of our day at the beach yesterday. 

Anne
Anne
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and came across Ocean City for the first time over 25 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home.  When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.

Plan Your Trip
OceanCity.com Recommends

Previous article
Angler Deep Sea Fishing Boat: The Unparalleled Winner of OceanCity.com’s “Best Fishing Charter” in 2023
Next article
Experience the Ultimate Craft Beer Adventure on the Alyosha Catamaran

Follow Oceancity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
1,909FollowersFollow
8,766FollowersFollow
588SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com, Ocean City, MD

ABOUT US

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
8,766FollowersFollow
588SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2021 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND