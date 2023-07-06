There’s nothing like a day on the beach when you visit Ocean City Md, that is the top reason for vacationing in the resort after all. The sound of the ocean, children’s squeals, and distant conversations, the smell of the ocean, sun screen, and maybe someone’s lunch they have just arrived with, the feel of the sand between your toes, and getting into places it shouldn’t, the taste of the salt on your lips after you’ve been in for a dip, and the sight of it all, blue skies, fluffy clouds, big waves, golden sands, and other visitors enjoying the same things you are. Here are some photos of our day at the beach yesterday.