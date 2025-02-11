Passes to 9th Annual OC Film Fest now available

OCEAN CITY, MD — Feb. 11. 2025 — Passes are now on sale for the 9th Annual Ocean City Film Festival, a production of the Art League of Ocean City, coming to resort theaters and venues March 6-9, 2025. Major sponsors for the festival include the Town of Ocean City and the State of Maryland Film Office.

Over four days, the festival will screen more than 100 independent films, both locally made and from around the world, including short films and feature-length movies. The entire Film Festival program for 2025 is available to view at OCMDFilmFestival.com, where passes are available for purchase. Prices are $125 for a 4-day pass that includes access to all the films, parties, and extra events. Day passes are also available: Thursday, $35; Friday, $40; Saturday, $40; and Sunday, $20.

The 4-day and Sunday passes include admission to Sunday’s March 9th screening of the film “The Biggest Little Farm” at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center. The film was directed and produced by two Ocean City natives, John Chester and Erica Cramer Messer, who have gone on to be successful in the film industry. They will be live on stage during the screening, commenting on their roles in the film and sharing backstage stories. The pair will introduce and show trailers of their new TV series based on the movie. Tickets for The Biggest Little Farm only are also available at the door for $25, and children 14 and under are free with a paid adult.

“We are honored to welcome home John and Erica as the headliners for the 2025 OC Film Fest,” Rina Thaler, Executive Director of the festival and the Art League, said. “The entire festival is a great opportunity for film lovers to watch never-before-seen films, including locally-created movies, and mingle with the filmmakers and film crews. We invite you to come on inside our warm theaters and out of the chilly March weather to enjoy the creativity of film and celebrate with your neighbors.”

Resort oceanfront and bayfront hotels are offering special rates to festival goers, starting at $59 per night. “Make it a weekend. Traveling to Ocean City is incredibly affordable this time of year, even more now that our hotel sponsors are offering festival attendees discounted rates,” B.L. Strang-Moya, creative director of the festival, said. “These are waterfront rooms in major hotels that are booked solid in the summer season.”

The Film Festival is an annual production of the nonprofit Art League of Ocean City. The festival receives broad support from the Town of Ocean City, The State of Maryland Film Office, and the Ocean City community. The event is organized by Film Festival Director and Towson University alumnus Strang-Moya.

The 9th year of the festival will showcase independent films in multiple genres at iconic Ocean City venues including Flagship Cinemas in West Ocean City, Gold Coast Theaters in Ocean City, Morley Hall at Seacrets, Ashore Resort Hotel, Cambria Hotel, Dough Roller 41st. St., and the Performing Arts Center. Happy Jack’s Pancake House and Papi’s Tacos in Ocean City and The Stoke in West Ocean City will host conversations and after-parties.

Short films are packaged into showcases so viewers can attend their preferences. The showcases include Chuckles, Chortles, Snickers & Snorts; Creating Purpose; Date Night; Don’t Go in the Woods; Enchanted Sea; Family Dynamics; Fights, Crime, and Action; Maryland Life; Messages from Beyond; Moving Forward; Murder Madness; Ocean Learning; Otherworldly; Sea the World; and The Local Competition, sponsored by the Town of Ocean City.

In addition, the festival will screen 15 documentary and 10 narrative films of feature length, representing the United States, Canada, Spain, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

Information about the festival, including a list of films, parties, and events is available at OCMDFilmFestival.com.

The films have not been rated, and some feature adult content. Viewer discretion is advised.

More information is available at OCMDFilmFestival.com or by calling 410-524-9433.

The Art League of Ocean City is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs and community art projects.