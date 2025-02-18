Snow way you want to miss Love on Tap at Seacrets this weekend!

Don’t let snow predictions turn you away from the best indoor party this winter. Here are 3 good reasons to come to Ocean City this weekend!

Roads will be Clear – Snow will be Here (On the beach, not the roads!) The snow predictions`are mostly for Wednesday in Ocean City and nothing in the big cities around Ocean City. Where you live will have almost nothing on the ground so your drive will be safe, dry and cold. Ocean City is still predicted to get snow, but on Wednesday where there will be plenty of time to get the roads clear and ready for you to head this way Friday or Saturday. If you are lucky, you will see the snow at the beach, but not have to deal with any of the problems. Washington, DC Chance of precipitation 0% Baltimore, MD Chance of precipitation 0% Philadelphia, PA Chance of precipitation 0% Ocean City, MD Wednesday: 3-5″ of snow possible Wednesday, Thursday clear, Friday clear, Saturday sunny with a high of 40º Hotels are Warm & Ready to Welcome You with Discounted Packages The Best party of the winter will be at Seacrets on Saturday. Seacrets is the best place to stay warm, look at the water, and dance the afternoon away while getting all the best craft beverages on the Shore you care to drink!

Let us assure you, there is nothing more unique than spending a weekend in Ocean City when there’s snow on the beach and boardwalk. That’s reason enough to come to Ocean City. Add to that a fun, indoor event where you can get all the local craft drinks you care to drink for 3 hours for only $40 (make that $35 with the code ‘snow’) and you have a weekend ready to go. (If you want an extra hour, a t-shirt, giveaways from the Town & Seacrets for only $25 more, then be sure to buy your tickets immediately. They will likely sell out!) Yes, you heard right, the drinks are unlimited at this local craft beer festival. Love on Tap at Seacrets, the most fun you will have this winter with live music by Blake Haley and Pistol Whipped. On February 22nd, Seacrets will be the place to be, the place where the local craft beer, meads, teas and Beachin’ Cocktails are unlimited for the duration of the event!

Hotel Packages for Love on Tap

The best way to enjoy this festival is to stay the whole weekend in Ocean City, and some of the best hotels in town know this, so they have created special hotel packages just for you. Packages include your tickets to the festival and other goodies like late check out, breakfast, chocolates and extra drinks in your room or at your hotel bar!

Designated Driver Tickets

“But my partner doesn’t drink” or “I don’t like craft beer” we hear you say! That’s ok, there’s Designated Driver tickets too, which include entrance to the festival plus unlimited sodas and waters throughout the festival. You must still be 21 and you can purchase food and drinks at the bars.

Talk to the Breweries

We have lots of breweries coming, pouring their own beer, and the beverages are diverse, cold, and plentiful!

Berlin Beer Co:

blue suede shoes IPA Big Oyster hammerhead IPA Noir et Blu Cake sour

Big Truck Half Cab Hazy



Blood Orange

Lime Lager

Motor Oil Burley Oak Brewing: Fuzzy Slippers Stout &

Wangz DIPA

Tiramisu

? Burnish Beer Co



Loose Ships Peanut Butter Stout

Shine IPA , and

Roy light lager Buzz Meadery Honey Lit EVO: American Light

Lot 3 (already on tap)

Tropicale (already on tap)

Belgian Witbier

Lucky 7 Hoop Tea – Original Dogfish Hazy Squall

Citrus Squall

Worldwide Stout

Twisted Tea

New light lager Fin City Reel Haze

Black IPA

Pure Lure Pilsner Freedom Amber

IPA Kona Big Wave

Seacrets full menu will be available for purchase, along with slices of delicious pizza right there in the middle of the festival, so come prepared to eat. The first 150 (VIPs of course) through the door get special Seacrets koozies in honor of Ocean City’s 150th Anniversary, so get there before the 1pm opening if you are a VIP, and 2pm entrance time if you’re a GA ticket holder.

Don’t worry about the prospect of snow! We’re not, we’re just excited to attend Love on Tap at Seacrets! The weather and beer may be cold, but Seacrets will be warm, and full to the brim with Love on Tap! Buy your tickets now and save $5 off each ticket when you use the code: SNOW at https://shorecraftbeer.ticketspice.com/love-on-tap-seacrets-2025