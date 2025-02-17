9th Annual Ocean City Film Festival March 6-9 Features Films with Delmarva Interest

OCEAN CITY, MD — Feb. 17, 2025 — With more than 100 films presented at the 9th Annual Ocean City Film Festival March 6-9, 2025, many have a special interest to Delmarva.

“A Cappella Joy” directed by Candace Lee Spielman, is a 27-minute film telling the story of the Delmarva Chorus, a nonprofit chapter of the Sweet Adelines International located in Ocean Pines, Md., and celebrating their joy of music and love for each other.

“Drifting” a 9-minute short directed by Samantha Aben of Baltimore, stars two childhood friends who reunite at a divey roller rink. One of the stars is the OC Film Festival’s creative director, B.L. Strang-Moya, a native of Ocean Pines.

“Ocean vs. Bay” is a 13-minute short film directed by Marlon Wallace where two young men argue over which part of the resort is better – the oceanside or the bayside.

Grouped into blocks are short films from the 2024 Ocean City Film Challenge and winners of the Easton Academy Art Museum’s 2024 video race. These include “Shoreside News” directed by Myah Stokes, a puppetry film of a woman obsessed with Fisher’s Popcorn; “The Boardwalk” directed by Erik Espinosa about an old man who picks up trash on the Boardwalk; and “Ocean City Summer Heat Drones On” directed by Thomas Taylor of PAC14 about drones hovering over the beach town.

Also of local interest are films from the Ocean City Historical Film Challenge, sponsored by the Town of Ocean City, being screened for the first time. The challenge encouraged filmmakers to story tell and capture Ocean City’s 150-year legacy. Films include “The Conner Stories,” directed by Don Lehman, featuring brother and sister Bob and Barbara Conner who were born and raised at Conner’s Inn on 10th St.; “Tales from the Dock: The Legacy of Hooper’s Crab House” directed by Maurice Waters about the family-owned establishment; and “The Henry Hotel” directed by Marlon Wallace about Charles Henry who established the segregated hotel, now an Ocean City landmark.

Passes are now on sale for the festival, a production of the Art League of Ocean City at OCMDfilmfestival.com. Major sponsors for the festival include the Town of Ocean City and the State of Maryland Film Office.

Over four days, the festival will screen more than 100 independent films, both locally-made and from around the world, including short films and feature-length movies. The entire Film Festival program for 2025 is available to view at OCMDFilmFestival.com, where passes are available for purchase. Prices are $125 for a 4-day pass that includes access to all the films, parties, and extra events. Day passes are also available: Thursday, $35; Friday, $40; Saturday, $40; and Sunday, $20.

The 9th year of the festival will showcase independent films in multiple genres at iconic Ocean City venues including Flagship Cinemas in West Ocean City, Gold Coast Theaters in Ocean City, Morley Hall at Seacrets, Ashore Resort Hotel, Cambria Hotel, Dough Roller 41st. St., and the Performing Arts Center.

The films have not been rated, and some feature adult content. Viewer discretion is advised.

More information is available at OCMDFilmFestival.com or by calling 410-524-9433.

The Art League of Ocean City is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs and community art projects.