Paint by the Sea: Inside T.C. Studios

By Logan Dubel

Are you looking for an interactive and memorable experience to complete your vacation to Ocean City, Maryland? There’s nothing more breathtaking than the seaside views of the resort, and the team at T.C. Studios can help you and your family capture those stunning images all on one canvas. Whether you’re the next Picasso or Monet, or simply creative and seeking something exciting and new, the team at T.C. Studios will make you feel at ease. Dubbed the “perfect souvenir,” the studio not only provides an experience and memories but a masterpiece to take home.

The creative agency and paint party venue hosts paint nights and experiences year-round at its studio located downtown at 1505 Philadelphia Avenue. From kids camps to special themed nights allowing you to paint your pet, Assateague, or even a jeep, and private parties, T.C. Studios has a multitude of offerings.

Events include supplies and are affordable, at $20-$30 per person. Have no fear, creative coaches will guide you personally through each step of the process and ensure that you walk out with a true work of art.

Since its founding in 2016, the studio has pioneered the creative entertainment industry in Ocean City and beyond. Launched by couple Jamie and Ali Jacobs, the two have combined their unique skills of entrepreneurship, music, and art to not only bring a splash of color to the resort but to allow residents and tourists alike to be part of that creativity.

“Our mission was to form a team and provide jobs for local artists while connecting our community with more art,” said Ali Jacobs, co-founder and creative director. “We offer family-friendly nightlife for people of all generations. People are really surprised when they leave with a masterpiece.”

Jamie, a jack of all trades with experience in historical preservation, beautification, business, and music, paired with Ali, a MICA-educated painter with abilities ranging from crafting murals to leading creative entertainment, make a strong team that has led T.C. into a growing success.

In just a few years, the team at T.C. has already doubled in size and has earned high status, ranked as one of the nine best spots for paint and wine by Best Things Maryland. 

“Coming to T.C. Studios has become a tradition for so many families over the past few years, and seeing them return is a blessing,” Jacobs added.

While based in Ocean City, the creativity does not stop on the shore. T.C. operates a mobile unit, which travels all across the East Coast to bring painting experiences to around 400 events annually. The mobile unit frequents many breweries in Maryland and Delaware.

Interested in hosting a private party? Book an on-site experience, or T.C. will come to a local brewery, your hotel, or even your home. Click here to book a private party.

The studio serves as an active player in the growing appreciation for art on the Eastern Shore, especially in Ocean City. The team has partnered with the town’s beautification efforts, assisting with a mural on 15th Street. As the resort has faced struggles downtown over the past few years, Jacobs has sought to have a foot in bringing positivity to the area through art. Whether inside the studio or out on the street, Jacobs and her team continue to prove daily that art matters.

“Putting on a smock every day and connecting with the people that walk through our doors is extremely rewarding,” Jacobs reflected. “It’s nice to give people a fresh opportunity to express themselves and simply let go.”

Visit tcstudios.org to book your experience today!

