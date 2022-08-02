Ocean City Museum Spirit Award Nominations Now Open

The Ocean City Life Saving Station Museum presents an annual Spirit Award. The Spirit Award recognizes a person or organization that has made strides in preserving Ocean City’s cultural or natural history. Preservation can be in the form of written documents, structural preservation, artistic renderings, educational material, or interpretation. The last day to submit nominations is October 10, 2022. The Spirit Award winner will be announced on October 17, 2022.

Submissions can be sent to: https://www.ocmuseum.org/support-us/spiritaward