90.6 F
Ocean City
Find a Hotel
Press Releases

Ocean City Museum Spirit Award Nominations Now Open

By Logan Dubel

Ocean City Life Saving Museum

The Ocean City Life Saving Station Museum presents an annual Spirit Award. The Spirit Award recognizes a person or organization that has made strides in preserving Ocean City’s cultural or natural history. Preservation can be in the form of written documents, structural preservation, artistic renderings, educational material, or interpretation. The last day to submit nominations is October 10, 2022. The Spirit Award winner will be announced on October 17, 2022.

Submissions can be sent to: https://www.ocmuseum.org/support-us/spiritaward

Logan Dubel
Logan Dubel is a contributor for OceanCity.com. You can catch his newscast, This Week in Ocean City, on our YouTube channel, SeeOC. He is a Baltimore County native, recent Franklin High School graduate, and will begin college in fall 2022 at the University of Texas at Austin. He joined the OceanCity.com team in June 2020. In addition, he serves as a freelance writer and intern for the Art League of Ocean City and the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum. Logan has a strong passion for covering the news and its impact on Marylanders. Since arriving at OceanCity.com, he has covered the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, interviewed newsmakers such as First Lady Yumi Hogan, Mayor Rick Meehan, and members of the City Council, featured local businesses, and covered local events. In high school, he served as public address announcer, welcoming fans for soccer, football, basketball, field hockey, and lacrosse games. Logan was also the news and managing editor for The Gazette. Additionally, Logan was involved with Franklin's internationally recognized mock trial team and previously studied in a legal reasoning mentorship at Vanderbilt University. In March 2021, Logan was a finalist for Student Member of the Baltimore County Board of Education.

Plan Your Trip
OceanCity.com Recommends

Previous articlePaint by the Sea: Inside T.C. Studios

Follow Oceancity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,930FollowersFollow
461SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Area Guides & Information

Hotels & Lodging

Things to Do

Eat & Drink

OceanCity.com

OceanCity.com, Ocean City, MD

ABOUT US

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
8,930FollowersFollow
461SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2021 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND