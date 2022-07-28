Photo Friday Contest Winner July 28th 2022

Thank you for all the submissions we had for our Photo Friday Contest this week. We love receiving photos taken during your vacation here in Ocean City Md, and we have put together a selection of your pictures sent to us this week. We have some spectacular Ocean City sunrises and sunsets, dinosaurs on the beach, artists on the Boardwalk, fishing on the bay, finding crabs on the beach, riding the rides, eating all your favorites, carrying on traditions, or discovering things for the first time, these pictures show what you do while on vacation in Ocean City! This week’s randomly selected winner of two FREE tickets to Jolly Roger is Trista Dora for this great picture of a seagull photo bombing their Boardwalk photo! Love ’em or hate ’em, seagulls are as much a part of Ocean City as the beach and Boardwalk! Congratulations Trista! Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for next week’s Photo Friday Contest.