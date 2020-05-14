Odyssea Watersports Giveaway
Win TWO FREE half hour JET SKI RENTALS in our Odyssea Watersports Giveaway. Our friends at Odyssea Watersports want to give you 2 free jet ski rentals, just for being their fan. Odyssea Watersports, on 50th Street, has been family owned and operated for over 20 years and their customer service has always been top rated. For your chance to win this contests, like the Odyssea Watersports Facebook page and you’re automatically qualified for our random drawing. If you are already an Odyssea Watersports fan, like and share our Giveaway post for your chance to win! Contest runs from May 14th until May 20th and winner will be randomly drawn and announced May 21st.