Ocean City Hotels Open Tonight; Restaurants Remain Take-Out Only

Ocean City Opens Hotels

Restaurants Remain Take-out & Delivery Only

(May 14, 2020) During a zoom meeting today, the Mayor and City Council of Ocean City met to discuss the re-opening of some businesses which would not conflict with Governor Hogan’s Order detailed in yesterday’s press conference. The following information was provided:

Hotels and all lodging establishments including vacation rentals will open tonight at 5pm

Swimming pools may be open, but the local health department is looking for guidance from the State to ensure compliance with all safety recommendations including those from the CDC

Those traveling from outside of Ocean City and Maryland no longer need to quarantine for 14 days

Restaurants remain open for take-out and delivery only. The Mayor is sending a letter to the Governor to ask for guidance as to when restaurants can open outside eating areas.

Retail establishments are opening at 50% capacity, masks are required

Masks are also required when using the 3 open comfort stations on the Boardwalk.

Gatherings of more than 10 people are NOT PERMITTED

The Governor’s office gave interpretive guidance on what the Executive Order’s amendment now allows to open. Here is that list:

Animal adoption shelters. Art galleries. Bookstores. Car washes. Clothing and shoe stores. Florists. Furniture stores. Jewelers. Lawn and garden stores. Pawn shops. Pet groomers. Sporting goods stores. Tobacco and vape shops.

Retailers like the above may be open, but at 50% capacity and social distancing and masks are advised. Malls remain closed except for stores with external entrances. Some stores on the boardwalk and in Ocean City are now open and customers are returning.