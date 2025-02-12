Oceans Calling Lineup Announced!

Oceans Calling Festival in Ocean City September 26-28 in Ocean City Maryland line up announced!

Green Day, Noah Kahan, Fall Out Boy to headline Oceans Calling Festival 2025, with performances by Weezer, Lenny Kravitz, Vampire Weekend, Good Charlotte, Train , The Black Crowes and more!

Culinary demos from top chefs Robert Irvine, Michael Voltaggio, Brian Voltaggio, Anne Burrell, hosted by Jason Biggs.

Presale begins Friday February 14th at 10am.

Get ready for an epic weekend on the Ocean City, Maryland Boardwalk! The 2025 Oceans Calling Festival has announced its star-studded lineup, headlined by Green Day, Noah Kahan, and Fall Out Boy. From September 26-28, over 40 artists will perform across three stages at Ocean City Inlet Beach, including Weezer, Lenny Kravitz, Vampire Weekend, Good Charlotte, Train, The Black Crowes, Nelly, Devo, Modest Mouse, O.A.R., Vance Joy, CAKE, Ziggy Marley, Jack’s Mannequin, and many more. Check out the full daily lineup at www.oceanscallingfestival.com. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 14th with a presale at 10 AM ET and public on-sale at 11 AM ET.

Beyond the music, Oceans Calling brings back renowned Chef Robert Irvine, and welcomes culinary stars Michael Voltaggio, Brian Voltaggio, and Anne Burrell. Hosted by Jason Biggs, these chefs will present exciting cooking demonstrations. Festival attendees can also enjoy the Ocean City Boardwalk and its businesses, as well as the iconic Jolly Roger at the Pier amusement park, all included with festival admission.

Oceans Calling offers various ticket options: 1-Day and 3-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum. Layaway plans start at just $20 down. GA+ tickets provide access to a private lounge with seating, air-conditioned restrooms, complimentary water, and a private bar. VIP tickets offer exclusive seated viewing at the Main Stage, prime viewing at all stages, two VIP lounges, complimentary water, and more. Platinum tickets include front-of-stage viewing, all-day dining and full-service bars, access to two Platinum Lounges, and all the amenities of VIP, GA+, and GA tickets. For a complete list of ticket amenities and to purchase tickets, visit www.oceanscallingfestival.com/tickets.

Sign up to be the first to receive new information at www.oceanscallingfestival.com and follow social media to stay in the loop for all festival announcements.