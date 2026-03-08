What are you looking for?
Island Parasail Taking Flight in Ocean City, Maryland

News
By Katie Ruskey

Ocean City, Maryland is famous for its sun-soaked beaches, lively boardwalk, and endless ocean views—but there’s one experience that lets you see it all in a completely unforgettable way: parasailing high above the coastline. If you’re looking for the best place to parasail in Ocean City, look no further than Island Parasail, conveniently located at the north end of Bahia Marina.

An Adventure from the Docks

Island Parasail, Ocean City, Maryland
A great trip for couples for large groups of friends!

From the moment you arrive at Island Parasail, you know you’re in for an adventure. The friendly crew welcomes you aboard, and the excitement builds as the boat heads out into the sparkling waters of the bay. Leading the experience is the always-enthusiastic Captain Mark, greeting vacationers and locals like they’re already friends. Whether it’s your first time parasailing or you’re a seasoned flyer, Captain Mark and his mate give off fun energy and expertise to make the trip memorable from start to finish.

Taking Flight

Island Parasail, Ocean City, Maryland
A smooth take off from the platform allows you to take in OCMD from all angles.

Once you’re harnessed in and ready for takeoff, the real magic begins. As the parachute lifts gently into the air, the noise of the boat fades and the world opens up beneath you. Suddenly, Ocean City stretches out in every direction like a postcard. From your soaring vantage point, you’ll see miles of golden beach, the shimmering Atlantic Ocean, boats gliding through the bay, and the bustling shoreline far below.

It’s a true bird’s-eye view of Ocean City—something that every visitor should experience.

Learn Something New

Island Parasail, Ocean City, Maryland
Captain Mark and mate always point out unique sites and features in Ocean City.

Captain Mark makes the flight even better by pointing out landmarks and sharing his love for the area. His passion for Ocean City is contagious, and his commentary helps guests appreciate the beauty of the coastline in a whole new way. It’s not just a ride—it’s a guided aerial tour that lets you truly see the bay back by air.

Safety and comfort are always top priorities at Island Parasail, so guests can relax and focus on the fun. The takeoffs and landings are smooth and easy, and the professional crew ensures every flyer feels confident and secure throughout the experience.

Customer Friendly

Island Parasail, Ocean City, Maryland
Book online and meet at the north end of Bahia Marina ar 22nd street.

And thanks to their convenient location at the north end of Bahia Marina, Island Parasail is easy to find, has ample parking, and is perfectly positioned for spectacular views of both the bay and the ocean.

Everyone Can Enjoy

Island Parasail, Ocean City, Maryland
They’re always up for a little joking on the boat as well!

For families, couples, and adventure seekers alike, parasailing with Island Parasail is one of the most exciting things to do in Ocean City. It’s thrilling, scenic, and surprisingly peaceful once you’re floating high above the water.

So if you’re planning your Ocean City getaway and want an experience you’ll talk about long after your vacation ends, take to the skies with Island Parasail. With Captain Mark at the helm and the breathtaking Ocean City coastline beneath you, it’s truly the best seat in town.

Katie Ruskey
Katie Ruskeyhttp://kruskeyauthor.com
Katie Ruskey is a local author, splitting her time between Baltimore and Ocean City. Her debut fiction novel, Marlin Week, was released in August 2022 based on three captains that fish in the infamous White Marlin Open. Her first children's book, The A B Seas of Ocean City, Maryland takes young readers on a tour of OC. For more information on how to purchase her books, visit her website www.kruskeyauthor.com or follow her on IG/FB at Katherine Ruskey Author.
