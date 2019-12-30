31 Shares Email

2019 Brought to You by OceanCity.com

We created a video of screen shots or snapshots if you will of 2019. We hope you like it. It highlights our most engaged Facebook posts. Take a look at what you talked about most. This is the top TWENTY posts of 2019.

Did you like our videos or images of the beach?

Did you find the latest news worth talking about?

What was your opinion of the “BEST OF?”

Did you chime in when a new building was being constructed?

Sneak Peak of OceanCity.com 2019 Year in Review

We will give you a sneak peak to the video with some of the images here, but you need to watch the video to see what came in twentieth through number ONE!

In October of 2019 the sand covered the steps to the beach.

Our OceanCity.com community voted to let you know what THE BEST places in Ocean City were. Vote for 2020 here.

A beached young whale caught the attention of many of you, and we asked The National Aquarium your questions.

Video of the OceanCity.com Year in Review

Plans for New Year’s Eve After the 2019 OceanCity.com 2019 Year in Review

After you watch the video and if you still haven’t made plans for New Year’s Eve, don’t forget to check out this article of New Year’s Eve in Ocean City. You are all caught up on 2019. Don’t let 2020 start without you.

Don’t Miss:

a kiss at midnight

a toast to the New Year

a chance to sing ‘Auld Lang Syne’

an opportunity to see the next viral video of someone “ dancing ” at New Year’s Eve BEFORE it becomes a viral video. (It could happen at your party. You won’t know unless you go though.)

” at New Year’s Eve BEFORE it becomes a viral video. (It could happen at your party. You won’t know unless you go though.) the moment when everyone blows those rolley horns, and loves them the same way they did at their five year old birthday party.

See you at the Penguin Swim New Year’s Day