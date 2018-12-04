281 Shares +1 Share Email

The best reason to spend New Year’s Eve in Ocean City is that there are so many good reasons to spend New Year’s Eve in Ocean City. That is, you can pick the extent and the type of party in which you want to participate (if you want to participate in a party at all) which means you can both decide which are Ocean City’s best New Year’s Eve parties and which of them you would like to attend. You can even stay at one hotel and go to a party in another. If you want to explore the region’s various ball drop parties, you can use the town as a staging ground. Alternatively, you can attend one of the parties at a local bar or club (below are some of our favorites):

Click the headers to find more information.

Party ’til 4 a.m. with the area’s best bands and live DJs. The balloon drop and complimentary champagne toast is at midnight!

There’s also a three-course dinner that includes a salad, one appetizer of choice and one entree of choice. Reservations are required for dinner.

The New Year’s Eve celebration on the Fager’s bar and deck includes party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. Dress for the evening is fashionable attire. Only ticket-holders will be admitted after 7 p.m.

There will additionally be a three-course dinner in the fine dining room. Reservations are required for dinner.

There will be regular dinner service at Captain’s Table from 5 p.m. – 12 p.m. with the chef’s daily specials. Phil Perdue will be on the piano and Derek Perdue on the drums. Reservations are highly recommended.

Join Pickles Pub to ring in 2019, with Ray & the Revolvers live on stage and a champagne toast at midnight. There’s no cover at this NYE celebration.

Get tickets to the Clarion’s annual New Year’s Gala, or stay two or three nights with deluxe accommodations and receive tickets with the New Year’s package.

The Grand Hotel has a number of New Year’s Eve packages to choose from, including the “Epic Midnight Bash,” “Midnight at the Beach Celebration” and “Choose Your Midnight Memory.” All three packages include hors d’oeuvres and a champagne toast at midnight, so you reallly can’t go wrong.

Ring in the New Year at the Dunes! The package includes oceanfront accommodations, an open bar, an elegant buffet station, the sounds of ReWind (Motown, 60s, 70s, 80s and today’s music) and a champagne toast at midnight with party favors.

There are two parties to choose from this year at Princess Royale. The Palmetto Ballroom Party Package includes a five-course gourmet dinner, an open bar, party rock music, a champagne toast and coat and tie attire, while the Atrium Stars Package includes a bountiful buffet dinner, open bar, rock music, a champagne toast and upscale casual attire. Party tickets come with hotel packages and can also be purchased separately.

This article was originally published on Dec. 4, 2017, and has been updated for the 18-19 season.