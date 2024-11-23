42.8 F
Ocean City
A week in review of pictures in Ocean City

By Glenn Irwin

sunrise on a partly cloudy morning
sunrise on a partly cloudy morning

 

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between November 19th thru 25th.  The big upcoming special event this week is the start of Winterfest of Lights.  Most of this week was setting up for these light displays throughout Ocean City.  On Thursday, November 21st was the official kickoff lighting ceremony at Northside Park.

 

Special events

Winterfest exhibit
Winterfest exhibit provided from Town of Ocean City event page

2024 Winterfest of Lights is in its 32nd year!  This event will run from November 21st to December 31st.  This event is centered around Northside Park in north Ocean City.  It is a walk-through event that will feature many holiday settings and thousands and thousands of lights.  From Nov. 21st to December 22nd this event will be open from Wednesday through Sunday.  From December 23rd to December 31st, it is open daily.  It opens at 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm.  This event is managed by the Town of Ocean City and requires the hard work of many Town departments.

large tree lighting at Winterfest
large tree lighting at Winterfest.  picture from Town of Ocean City event page

For more information and tickets:

https://www.ococean.com/winterfest

 

The downtown area also contains many holidays especially in the Inlet Parking lot.

boardwalk archway with wreaths
boardwalk archway with wreaths

 

 

Pictures around Ocean City

sunny boardwalk day in fall
sunny boardwalk day in fall

Even with the colder weather moving in, we always love our Ocean City beach and boardwalk.  Less shops are open as we move further into the “second season”, but on a sunny weekend day, you will see some boardwalk shops open during the late morning and early afternoon hours.  But nothing beats a less crowded walk on the beach or a bike ride down the boardwalk. 

quiet boardwalk in early evening hours
quiet boardwalk in early evening hours

 

One special happening this past week was the Beaver Moon that appeared as a super moon, meaning it appeared larger and brighter than a normal full moon.  It peaked on Friday, November 15th but its impact was still felt during Ocean City high tide hours, especially with some flooding of streets along the bayside in downtown Ocean City.

full moon
full moon
flooding in downtown OC due to full moon and high tides
flooding in downtown OC due to full moon and high tides

 

Another special picture this week was the large flock of cormorants we say along the Ocean City bayside.  This are very social and fascinating birds who are found along our coastlines. 

cormorants on bayside
cormorants on bayside

 

Sunrises in Ocean City

sunrise with a seagull
sunrise with a seagull

It was a beautiful week of varying sunrise pictures.  And sometimes clouds only add to this attraction. 

cool bright sunrise
cool bright sunrise

 

Sunset in Ocean City

sunset in OC
sunset in OC

A picture of Ocean City would not be complete with a sunset picture.

Coming up

Keep on eye on Oceancity.com Facebook, Instagram, and website for more events and pictures coming your way in the next few weeks and month. 

Glenn Irwin
Glenn “retired” in March, 2023 after almost 23 years as Executive Director of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC). The OCDC is a nonprofit organization that is charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City. Glenn continues to be involved in several community organizations. Glenn lives in Ocean City and regularly rides throughout the downtown area and boardwalk for exercise and pleasure several times per week, often year-round,. Glenn is our OC Bike Guy and often live streams his downtown rides for oceancity.com as well as takes pictures.
