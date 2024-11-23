A week in review of pictures in Ocean City, Maryland

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between November 19th thru 25th. The big upcoming special event this week is the start of Winterfest of Lights. Most of this week was setting up for these light displays throughout Ocean City. On Thursday, November 21st was the official kickoff lighting ceremony at Northside Park.

Special events

2024 Winterfest of Lights is in its 32nd year! This event will run from November 21st to December 31st. This event is centered around Northside Park in north Ocean City. It is a walk-through event that will feature many holiday settings and thousands and thousands of lights. From Nov. 21st to December 22nd this event will be open from Wednesday through Sunday. From December 23rd to December 31st, it is open daily. It opens at 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm. This event is managed by the Town of Ocean City and requires the hard work of many Town departments.

https://www.ococean.com/winterfest

The downtown area also contains many holidays especially in the Inlet Parking lot.

Pictures around Ocean City

Even with the colder weather moving in, we always love our Ocean City beach and boardwalk. Less shops are open as we move further into the “second season”, but on a sunny weekend day, you will see some boardwalk shops open during the late morning and early afternoon hours. But nothing beats a less crowded walk on the beach or a bike ride down the boardwalk.

One special happening this past week was the Beaver Moon that appeared as a super moon, meaning it appeared larger and brighter than a normal full moon. It peaked on Friday, November 15th but its impact was still felt during Ocean City high tide hours, especially with some flooding of streets along the bayside in downtown Ocean City.

Another special picture this week was the large flock of cormorants we say along the Ocean City bayside. This are very social and fascinating birds who are found along our coastlines.

Sunrises in Ocean City

It was a beautiful week of varying sunrise pictures. And sometimes clouds only add to this attraction.

Sunset in Ocean City

A picture of Ocean City would not be complete with a sunset picture.

Coming up

