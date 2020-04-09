Ocean City Signs of Hope

Streets Signs and Marquis with Encouragement

It goes against the laws of physics to elevate someone that you did not physically take hold of and pick-up, but Ocean City is reaching out and lifting us all up. Across the country, across the world, and definitely within our tranquil town of Ocean City, many businesses that are closed or serving in a reformatted capacity are putting inspiring words out into universe.

Words have strength and power, and right now the businesses in the Town of Ocean City are wielding that power. It truly shows the character of these organizations and companies when affected by the coronavirus crisis; they take the time and show love and encouragement. It makes the gesture even more sweet and heartfelt.

Gathered here are street signs and marquis to help spread those warm words.

Signs Bringing Us Up to Speed

As you scroll through these images, please share your thoughts and continue the kind words these establishments have started. Post to our Facebook page if you find sign in need of sharing. Words have power, let’s follow the lead of these businesses and keep the spirit of hope and love charging forward.

We also thought archiving informative signs, to keep a record of all the changes that happened are significant as well. One day they will become part of stories we tell about “Way back when…” Here are more signs of to inform us changes happening all around us.