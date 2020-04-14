Bringing Out the Best: SP Industries

SP Industries in Pocomoke City is Helping During COVID-19

SP Industries’ Pocomoke City, MD site is a manufacturing plant and distribution center for its SP Bel-Art and SP Ableware brand products which include research laboratory supplies, biohazard waste disposal products, and bath and safety products for healthcare patients. Many of these products including wash bottles and biohazard waste bags are currently experiencing higher demand as a result of COVID-19. Frontline facilities like hospitals as well as researchers working to better understand the virus and develop testing protocols and potential vaccines need SP products such as those coming from Pocomoke City as well as the company’s other lines which include evaporators, freeze dryers and aseptic fill-finish equipment.

SP Industries, Inc. (SP), is a leading global provider of scientific equipment, labware, and glassware that is used worldwide in research laboratories, production and healthcare. Headquartered in Warminster, Pennsylvania, SP has offices and production facilities in the USA and Europe including a 100,000+ sq. ft. site located on the eastern shore in Pocomoke City, MD. The Pocomoke facility typically employees 150 workers on site, but due to current mandates and precautions the company has enacted remote work, split shifts, and other adjustments to be able to continue work.

We feel privileged to be part of an organization deemed essential as we contribute in some small part towards mitigating the current crisis. We all wish that circumstances were different and we know it will get better, but right now I am just very proud of how our employees have stepped up to embrace the challenge and manage the disruptions affecting both their professional and personal lives. ~ SP CEO, Brian Larkin

The nature of SP’s products and the businesses and institutions that rely on them for their work have made SP an important partner and essential business in our current international health crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic.

