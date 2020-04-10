Town of Ocean City: Be Safe At Home this Holiday Weekend

Be Safe At Home this Holiday Weekend

Ocean City, Maryland – (April 10, 2020): With the holiday weekend upon us, Ocean City officials urge that now is not the time to travel to the resort community. Maryland, along with several surround states, remain under a Stay-At-Home order. In addition, Ocean City’s beach, Boardwalk and Inlet Parking Lot remain closed.

“We are facing the greatest health challenge of our lifetime and all of us will need to make sacrifices to stop the spread of this virus,” Meehan stated. “It is not going to be easy to spend this weekend away from family and friends but we must continue to do our part and rise to this challenge. Social distancing is making a difference and if we continue to work together, we will get through this together.”

Ocean City hotels are working closely with the Town of Ocean City and those few that remain open are only accommodating essential lodgers. Officials are also reminding property owners that the emergency declaration signed on March 31, restricts short term accommodations for rentals to essential lodgers only through April 30, 2020. This includes but is not limited to condo-hotels, rental properties, inclusive of private renters or management companies and HOAs, Airbnb, VRBO style lodging and other overnight accommodations.

“Although it remains unsafe to gather for holiday celebrations, we hope families find ways to connect virtually,” Meehan finished. “Together, as a community and a country, we need to give strength and comfort to one another. This weekend, as we celebrate Passover and the Easter holiday, remember to be kind, be compassionate and choose community over covid-19 by staying healthy and staying home.”

Further updates from the Town of Ocean can be found at: www.oceancitymd.gov/ covid19 .

If you are experiencing possible COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) contact your primary care doctor for further screening to determine if you should be tested. Unless you are suffering a medical emergency, please do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or other medical facility. You should speak with your healthcare provider, who can alert an emergency room so that its staff is ready with proper protective gear. To protect yourselves and others, wash your hands often, cover cough/sneezes, clean and disinfect surfaces, and stay home if sick. For more information on Coronavirus and prevention tips, visit WorcesterHealth.org or call 410-632-1100 option #8 to connect to our call center (Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm). For COVID-19 information in the State of Maryland, please dial 211.

UPDATE #13 – April 10, 2020 –3:00 p.m.