Ocean City Pre-Season Hotel Deals at OCMDhotels.com – Save Up to 25% on Your Stay!”

Book Your Ocean City Getaway with Pre-Season Savings – Up to 25% Off!

Looking for the best hotel deals in Ocean City, Maryland? OCMDHotels.com is offering unbeatable pre-season discounts on stays at some of the top family-owned oceanfront hotels in town. Whether you’re planning a relaxing retreat or a fun-filled family getaway, now is the perfect time to book early and save up to 25% on your Ocean City vacation.

With prime locations along the famous Ocean City Boardwalk, direct beach access, and outstanding amenities like oceanfront pools, private balconies, and on-site dining, these exclusive offers make it easy to experience the best of the Maryland coast at a fraction of the price.

Hilton Ocean City Oceanfront Suites – Preseason Savings

📞 410.289.6444

Experience luxury and relaxation at the Hilton Ocean City Oceanfront Suites, where every room features a private balcony with breathtaking ocean views. Make a splash in one of three sparkling pools, savor delicious dining options, and unwind in spacious, well-appointed suites. Whether you’re here to soak up the sun or explore the lively boardwalk, the Hilton has it all. Don’t miss out—book now and lock in this exclusive offer!

[Book Now]

DoubleTree Oceanfront – Preseason Savings

📞 410.289.1234

The DoubleTree Oceanfront by Hilton invites you to enjoy the second season with spectacular savings! Stay in modern oceanfront accommodations featuring fully-equipped kitchenettes, plush bedding, and sleek furnishings. Take in the stunning ocean views, explore nearby attractions, and experience true coastal comfort with a touch of DoubleTree hospitality. Secure your spot on the sand while these savings last!

[Book Now]

Holiday Inn Oceanfront – Preseason Savings

📞 410.524.1600

Located directly on the 67th Street beach, the Holiday Inn Oceanfront offers a perfect array of modern amenities for ultimate comfort by the ocean. Enjoy fully-equipped efficiency rooms overlooking a newly-renovated outdoor courtyard, complete with a swim-up pool bar, firepits, hot tubs, hammocks, and more!

[Book Now]

Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites – Preseason Savings

📞 410.289.7263

From stellar dining options and outstanding amenities to ocean views and direct boardwalk access, the Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites guarantees a trip worth talking about.

[Book Now]

Plim Plaza Hotel – Preseason Savings

📞 410.289.6181

Relax and take in the salt air breeze from the comfort of a spacious front porch with oversized rocking chairs along the famous Ocean City Boardwalk—Plim Plaza Hotel is the perfect spot for indulging in the summer atmosphere and oceanfront scenery.

[Book Now]

Seabonay Oceanfront Motel – Preseason Savings

📞 410.289.9194

Located directly on the ocean and just one block from the north end of the boardwalk, Seabonay Oceanfront Motel lets you book direct and save on your favorite dates through the end of the 2025 season.

[Book Now]

Quality Inn Boardwalk – Preseason Savings

📞 410.289.4401

A perfect vacation on the beach and boardwalk is just a click away—reserve your second season dates and save on your Ocean City getaway at Quality Inn Boardwalk.

[Book Now]

Quality Inn Oceanfront – Preseason Savings

📞 410.524.7200

Your oceanfront vacation is a click away at Quality Inn Oceanfront!

[Book Now]

Flagship Oceanfront Hotel – Preseason Savings

📞 410.289.3384

Stay at Flagship Oceanfront Hotel, located directly on the north end of the Ocean City Boardwalk, and be steps away from great dining, amusements, and local attractions.

[Book Now]

Dunes Suites – Preseason Savings

📞 410.289.0891

Discover one of the best destinations among boardwalk hotels at Dunes Suites. Enjoy private balconies with Atlantic Ocean views, full-size kitchens, and easy access to Jolly Roger’s Amusement Park and local dining.

[Book Now]

Dunes Court – Preseason Savings

📞 410.289.2277

Steps away from the beach, boardwalk, and local attractions, Dunes Court offers everything you need for the perfect Ocean City vacation.

[Book Now]

Oceanic Motel – Preseason Savings

📞 410.289.6494

Stay at one of the most geographically unique locations in Ocean City, Oceanic Motel, with a private outdoor swimming pool, pier fishing, a bayside beach, and stunning views of Assateague Island.

[Book Now]

Harrison Hall Hotel – Preseason Savings

📞 410.289.6222

The Harrison Hall Hotel offers an intimate vacation experience, complete with a spacious porch and oversized rocking chairs overlooking the boardwalk and ocean waves.

[Book Now]

Courtyard by Marriott Ocean City Oceanfront – Preseason Savings

📞 410.289.5008

Located on 15th Street and the boardwalk, Courtyard by Marriott Ocean City Oceanfront features fantastic amenities, including an indoor heated pool, fitness center, direct beach access, and spectacular dining at Captain’s Table Restaurant & Bar.

[Book Now]

Don’t wait—these exclusive pre-season discounts won’t last forever! Book your stay now through OCMDHotels.com and start counting down to your Ocean City adventure. ☀️🌊