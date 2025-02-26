Ocean City Pre-Season Hotel Deals at OCMDhotels.com – Save Up to 25% on Your Stay!”

56.1 F
By Ann

Book Your Ocean City Getaway with Pre-Season Savings – Up to 25% Off!

sunny day in ocean city md
Sunny Puhl – Sunset beach on the Bayside at the Inlet. Our Granddaughter Alessandra loved exploring!.. and we loved watching her discover new things!! Simple pleasures!

Looking for the best hotel deals in Ocean City, Maryland? OCMDHotels.com is offering unbeatable pre-season discounts on stays at some of the top family-owned oceanfront hotels in town. Whether you’re planning a relaxing retreat or a fun-filled family getaway, now is the perfect time to book early and save up to 25% on your Ocean City vacation.

With prime locations along the famous Ocean City Boardwalk, direct beach access, and outstanding amenities like oceanfront pools, private balconies, and on-site dining, these exclusive offers make it easy to experience the best of the Maryland coast at a fraction of the price.

Hilton Ocean City Oceanfront Suites – Preseason Savings

Manana Mode Pool Bar at the Hilton Ocean City
Elevate your pool bar experience at Manana Mode.

📞 410.289.6444
Experience luxury and relaxation at the Hilton Ocean City Oceanfront Suites, where every room features a private balcony with breathtaking ocean views. Make a splash in one of three sparkling pools, savor delicious dining options, and unwind in spacious, well-appointed suites. Whether you’re here to soak up the sun or explore the lively boardwalk, the Hilton has it all. Don’t miss out—book now and lock in this exclusive offer!

[Book Now]

DoubleTree Oceanfront – Preseason Savings

doubletree Marlin Moon

📞 410.289.1234
The DoubleTree Oceanfront by Hilton invites you to enjoy the second season with spectacular savings! Stay in modern oceanfront accommodations featuring fully-equipped kitchenettes, plush bedding, and sleek furnishings. Take in the stunning ocean views, explore nearby attractions, and experience true coastal comfort with a touch of DoubleTree hospitality. Secure your spot on the sand while these savings last!

[Book Now]

Holiday Inn Oceanfront – Preseason Savings

Holiday Inn Oceanfront Pool Ocean City Md
An oceanfront hotel gives you lots of options. Here, the Holiday Day Inn Oceanfront has a new pool bar as well as lots of lounging options.

📞 410.524.1600
Located directly on the 67th Street beach, the Holiday Inn Oceanfront offers a perfect array of modern amenities for ultimate comfort by the ocean. Enjoy fully-equipped efficiency rooms overlooking a newly-renovated outdoor courtyard, complete with a swim-up pool bar, firepits, hot tubs, hammocks, and more!

[Book Now]

Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites – Preseason Savings

holiday-inn-hotel-and-suites-ocean-city-
Drink the day away at

📞 410.289.7263
From stellar dining options and outstanding amenities to ocean views and direct boardwalk access, the Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites guarantees a trip worth talking about.

[Book Now]

Plim Plaza Hotel – Preseason Savings

The Plim Plaza pool bar
The Plim Plaza pool bar has everything you need for a relaxing vacation.

📞 410.289.6181
Relax and take in the salt air breeze from the comfort of a spacious front porch with oversized rocking chairs along the famous Ocean City Boardwalk—Plim Plaza Hotel is the perfect spot for indulging in the summer atmosphere and oceanfront scenery.

[Book Now]

Seabonay Oceanfront Motel – Preseason Savings

oceanfront-view room seabonay ocean city md

📞 410.289.9194
Located directly on the ocean and just one block from the north end of the boardwalk, Seabonay Oceanfront Motel lets you book direct and save on your favorite dates through the end of the 2025 season.

[Book Now]

Quality Inn Boardwalk – Preseason Savings

Quality Inn Boardwalk
Ocean City Memories- Our son’s first glimpse of the beach in front of our boardwalk hotel (Quality Inn).

📞 410.289.4401
A perfect vacation on the beach and boardwalk is just a click away—reserve your second season dates and save on your Ocean City getaway at Quality Inn Boardwalk.

[Book Now]

Quality Inn Oceanfront – Preseason Savings

Tropical Atrium at the Quality Inn
The Quality Inn Oceanfront has a tropical atrium and is located just south of the Route 90 bridge. That makes this oceanfront hotel easy access.

📞 410.524.7200
Your oceanfront vacation is a click away at Quality Inn Oceanfront!

[Book Now]

Flagship Oceanfront Hotel – Preseason Savings

Flagship Oceanfront Hotel

📞 410.289.3384
Stay at Flagship Oceanfront Hotel, located directly on the north end of the Ocean City Boardwalk, and be steps away from great dining, amusements, and local attractions.

[Book Now]

Dunes Suites – Preseason Savings

dunes suites hotel ocean city md

📞 410.289.0891
Discover one of the best destinations among boardwalk hotels at Dunes Suites. Enjoy private balconies with Atlantic Ocean views, full-size kitchens, and easy access to Jolly Roger’s Amusement Park and local dining.

[Book Now]

Dunes Court – Preseason Savings

📞 410.289.2277
Steps away from the beach, boardwalk, and local attractions, Dunes Court offers everything you need for the perfect Ocean City vacation.

[Book Now]

Oceanic Motel – Preseason Savings

Oceanic Motel Cookout
Oceanic motel cook out

📞 410.289.6494
Stay at one of the most geographically unique locations in Ocean City, Oceanic Motel, with a private outdoor swimming pool, pier fishing, a bayside beach, and stunning views of Assateague Island.

[Book Now]

Harrison Hall Hotel – Preseason Savings

Harrison Hall Hotel Ocean City MD

📞 410.289.6222
The Harrison Hall Hotel offers an intimate vacation experience, complete with a spacious porch and oversized rocking chairs overlooking the boardwalk and ocean waves.

[Book Now]

Courtyard by Marriott Ocean City Oceanfront – Preseason Savings

Courtyard by Marriott
Courtyard by Marriott

📞 410.289.5008
Located on 15th Street and the boardwalk, Courtyard by Marriott Ocean City Oceanfront features fantastic amenities, including an indoor heated pool, fitness center, direct beach access, and spectacular dining at Captain’s Table Restaurant & Bar.

[Book Now]

Don’t wait—these exclusive pre-season discounts won’t last forever! Book your stay now through OCMDHotels.com and start counting down to your Ocean City adventure. ☀️🌊

Ann
Annhttps://www.oceancity.com
Ann has been with StateVentures since 1999. She moved from Annapolis to Berlin, MD to be closer to Ocean City. She splits her work week between the two locations to help clients and visitors get the best information and value out of our sites. She loves a camera and any excuse to use it.  Her kids are both grown and off adventuring.  Ann loves to travel with her kids and lives with her dog Marley when she's not in Virginia fishing.
Previous article
Get Your Green On: Why Ocean City, MD is the Ultimate St. Patrick’s Day Destination!

