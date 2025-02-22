THIS WEEK IN PICTURES IN OCEAN CITY

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 8 of 2025

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between February 15th and February 21st. The very cold winter continued this past week in Ocean City. And we received our fourth snowfall of this year, too! Most are looking forward to some warmer weather in the future.

Pictures around Ocean City

Here’s some pictures of this eighth week of 2025 with some sunrises and sunsets.

Snow in Ocean City

It’s always quite eye catching to see fresh snow coming to Ocean City. The beach and boardwalk look great.

The Rain

Earlier in the week the day long rain washed away the earlier snow.

Low Tides

This week saw some extremely low tides in our bays as a result of the full moon, and strong winds from the west.

Sunrises in Ocean City

Attractive pictures of Ocean City also start with its beautiful sunrises.

Sunset in Ocean City

The Closing of the Alaska Stand

One of the boardwalk’s oldest buildings will be closing its 9th Street location; the Alaska Stand. This popular eatery, run by several generations of the Givarz family started in 1933 on the boardwalk at Wicomico Street. In 1968, the Alaska Stand moved to its 9th Street location. Thrasher’s French Fries will use this eatery space for this coming season.

Coming up

Once event you want to keep on your schedule is the Shorecraft Beer Fest’s LOVE ON TAP craft beer festival happening on Saturday, February 22nd at Seacrets. This fun event will include many Eastern Shore breweries at Ocean City’s largest private entertainment facility – Seacrets. With great craft beer selections and live music. For ticketing and additional information, go to Shorecraftbeerfest.com.

The Art League of Ocean City’s OC Film Festival is coming up soon to on March 6th thru 9th. Check this website for more information: OCMDFilmFestival.com.

Enjoy your weekend.