24.8 F
Ocean City
What are you looking for?
Book a Hotel

THIS WEEK IN PICTURES IN OCEAN CITY

Boardwalk InfoDowntownNews
By Glenn Irwin

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 8 of 2025

beach whale on snowy beach
beach whale on snowy beach

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between February 15th and February 21st.   The very cold winter continued this past week in Ocean City.  And we received our fourth snowfall of this year, too!   Most are looking forward to some warmer weather in the future.

 

Pictures around Ocean City

Here’s some pictures of this eighth week of 2025 with some sunrises and sunsets. 

Snow in Ocean City

snowy boardwalk
snowy boardwalk

It’s always quite eye catching to see fresh snow coming to Ocean City.  The beach and boardwalk look great.

brine stripes in preparation of snow
brine stripes in preparation of snow

 

The Rain

wet and foggy boardwalk
wet and foggy boardwalk

Earlier in the week the day long rain washed away the earlier snow. 

 

Low Tides

low tide by Route 50 Bridge
low tide by Route 50 Bridge

This week saw some extremely low tides in our bays as a result of the full moon, and strong winds from the west.

low tides by Hoopers
low tides by Hoopers

 

Sunrises in Ocean City

sun rise on wintry morning
sun rise on wintry morning

Attractive pictures of Ocean City also start with its beautiful sunrises.

sunrise by American Legion Post 166 on Philadelphia Avenue
sunrise by American Legion Post 166 on Philadelphia Avenue

Sunset in Ocean City

sunset
sunset

The Closing of the Alaska Stand

Alaska Stand closing
Alaska Stand closing

One of the boardwalk’s oldest buildings will be closing its 9th Street location; the Alaska Stand.  This popular eatery, run by several generations of the Givarz family started in 1933 on the boardwalk at Wicomico Street.  In 1968, the Alaska Stand moved to its 9th Street location.  Thrasher’s French Fries will use this eatery space for this coming season.

 

Coming up

Once event you want to keep on your schedule is the Shorecraft Beer Fest’s LOVE ON TAP craft beer festival happening on Saturday, February 22nd at Seacrets.  This fun event will include many Eastern Shore breweries at Ocean City’s largest private entertainment facility – Seacrets.  With great craft beer selections and live music.  For ticketing and additional information, go to Shorecraftbeerfest.com.  

The Art League of Ocean City’s OC Film Festival is coming up soon to on March 6th thru 9th.  Check this website for more information: OCMDFilmFestival.com.

 

Enjoy your weekend.

 

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
Glenn “retired” in March, 2023 after almost 23 years as Executive Director of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC). The OCDC is a nonprofit organization that is charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City. Glenn continues to be involved in several community organizations. Glenn lives in Ocean City and regularly rides throughout the downtown area and boardwalk for exercise and pleasure several times per week, often year-round,. Glenn is our OC Bike Guy and often live streams his downtown rides for oceancity.com as well as takes pictures.
Previous article
Snow way you want to miss Love on Tap at Seacrets this weekend!

Follow Oceancity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
995SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com Logo white

About Us

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
995SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2024 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND