5 Top Reasons to Attend the Ocean City Film Festival This Weekend

A Curated Selection of Independent Films

The Ocean City Film Festival brings together a diverse range of independent films, showcasing unique voices and creative storytelling that you won’t find in mainstream theaters. From thought-provoking documentaries to gripping narratives and innovative short films, this festival offers something for every cinephile. Screenings take place at premier local venues, including Flagship Cinemas in West Ocean City, the Ocean City Center for the Arts, and the Cambria Hotel. New venues this year include Papi’s Tacos and the Dough Roller at 41st Street. Use the back entrance for the Dough Roller. If you want to see the traffic there, check out the Dough Roller webcam. Click here for this year’s program.

Exclusive Filmmaker Panels and Workshops

One of the festival’s biggest draws is the opportunity to gain behind-the-scenes insights from industry professionals. Participate in engaging panel discussions, workshops, and Q&A sessions with filmmakers who share their experiences, creative processes, and industry advice. Whether you’re an aspiring filmmaker or a movie enthusiast, these events offer a rare chance to interact directly with the creative minds behind the films.

Networking and Social Events

Beyond the screenings, the Ocean City Film Festival is a hub for networking and social engagement. Evening mixers, meet-and-greets, and after-parties at local hotspots create the perfect atmosphere to connect with filmmakers, actors, and fellow film lovers. This is your chance to build relationships within the indie film community while enjoying the vibrant Ocean City nightlife.

Thursday’s cocktail party is at the Holiday Inn at 17th Street from 5 – 7 PM. The After Party is at the Cambria from 9 – 11 PM.

Friday’s After Party is at Papi’s Tacos on 15th St. and Coastal Highway from 8-11 PM.

Saturday’s After Party is at AlleyOops in Midtown Ocean City.

Stunning Coastal Setting and Hotel Specials

What better way to enjoy a film festival than with the backdrop of Ocean City’s scenic coastline? Take advantage of exclusive festival hotel deals at top-rated accommodations like the Residence Inn Ocean City and the Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites. Attendees can enjoy discounted rates while experiencing the festival in comfort, just steps away from the ocean.

A Celebration of Art and Community

The Ocean City Film Festival is more than just a weekend of films—it’s a celebration of artistic expression and community spirit. With strong support from local businesses, artists, and residents, the festival fosters an inclusive environment where creativity thrives. Experience the magic of storytelling in an intimate, welcoming setting that champions independent cinema and local culture.

Don’t miss out on this weekend of film, creativity, and connection in Ocean City, Maryland. Get your tickets and find more details at ocmdfilmfestival.com.