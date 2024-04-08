Ocean City on a Budget: How to Have Maximum Fun for Less

Saving Money in Ocean City is Possible!

Ocean City, Maryland, with its iconic boardwalk, sandy beaches, and buzzing summer atmosphere, is a prime vacation destination. But beach trips can easily break the bank. Fear not! Here’s how to enjoy all that Ocean City offers without emptying your wallet.

The Main Attraction is Free!

The best thing about Ocean City is that its star attraction costs nothing. Miles of beautiful beaches are open to the public. Pack a picnic, grab your beach gear, and enjoy a classic seaside day of swimming, sunbathing, and sandcastle building. And while the views from the boardwalk are fantastic, strolling along it is also free – a perfect way to soak up the lively energy.

Affordable Accommodation

Oceanfront hotels can be pricey, but there are budget-friendly options.

Camping: Nearby camping tucked in West Ocean City, on Assateague, and along the water on the mainland side of the bay, campgrounds offer a more affordable and adventurous lodging experience. Go to the camping page for more information.

Motels: Many classic motels lie just off the main strip and offer decent rates. You can look for a motel on our motel page.

Vacation Rentals: For longer stays or groups, consider a condo or house rental. These often provide kitchens, cutting your food costs significantly. You can search for rentals in our vacation rental guide.

Hotel Savings Tip: Maximize your savings by purchasing discounted gift certificates at the Ocean City online store [https://www.oceancity.com/store/]. These certificates are 40% off, and you can even use multiple certificates together to really bring down your hotel costs! Some restrictions apply, but you can’t beat the hotels and the discounts!

Dining on a Dime

Eating out every meal quickly adds up. If you’re staying somewhere with a kitchen, stock up on groceries for breakfasts and lunches. Boardwalk food is tempting, but it’s also possible to find other tasty and affordable eats:

Happy Hours: Many Ocean City restaurants offer fantastic happy hour specials on both food and drinks. Many more are offered during the off-season. The Angler has a 2 for 1 happy hour as does Longboard Cafe. You can also get discounted sunset cruises on a large boat when you have drinks or dinner at the Angler.

Casual Eats:

Grab delicious pizza by the slice, classic deli sandwiches, or a quick seafood fix at one of the many casual spots. You can try take-out and pizza for a different way to save money.

Pack Snacks: Load up on snacks and drinks for the beach to avoid paying inflated boardwalk prices.

Join the Facebook Group: Check out the Save Money Ocean City Facebook group for relevant and timely tips on saving money!

Free & Low-Cost Fun

You don’t need to spend a fortune to have a blast in Ocean City:

Beach Yoga:

Start your day with a relaxing, free yoga session offered on the beach at various locations.

Movies on the Beach: During the summer, catch family-friendly movies on the big screen – no tickets required!

Fireworks: Spectacular fireworks displays light up the sky on certain nights throughout the season.

Mini-Golf: A classic Ocean City activity, many courses offer deals and specials. We have a page to help you find your favorite course: https://www.oceancity.com/miniature-golf-in-ocean-city/

Explore the Inlet: Take a walk to the Ocean City Inlet for beautiful views, fishing opportunities, and the chance to spot wildlife.

Off-Season Adventures

If you can swing it, consider visiting Ocean City during the shoulder seasons (spring or fall). You’ll still enjoy pleasant weather, smaller crowds, and significantly lower accommodation prices.

Ocean City doesn’t have to be a budget-buster. With a little planning and the savvy use of discounted gift certificates, you can experience the magic of this beach town without breaking the bank!