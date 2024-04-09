There’s no better way to whet your whistle for summer than to plan a trip to Ocean City while the crowds still are small. Whether you’re making a day trip or taking a long weekend, there are plenty of free things to do in Ocean City and the surrounding area so you can save your money and splurge when you come back in the summer. Here are the Top 5 Free Things to Do In Ocean City this Spring with links to the even more free event information.

1. Springfest

May 2 – 5 Springfest in Ocean City, Maryland – Springfest Guide

Memorial Day weekend is often identified as the official start of summer, but many people don’t like to wait that long; so each spring, Ocean City welcomes the arrival of warm weather and celebrates the oncoming season with its first of many annual festivals: Springfest.

2. Cruisin’ OC Parades

May 16-18th on the Boardwalk

Cruisin’ OC features over 3,400 hot rods, customs, classics, street machines, muscle cars and more. Live entertainment, celebrity guests, special attractions, boardwalk parades, manufacturers vendor midway and more. Come for the free morning Boardwalk parades, stay for the other events throughout the weekend. Watch from the streets for free, but you can pay to join the show!

3. Boardwalk’ for Pets

April 27 8.30am – 10.30am

Head to the Boardwalk on April 27th to see all the dogs enjoying the Boardwalk! Event benefits the Worcester County Humane Society.

4. Maryland International Kite Expo

April 26 – April 28th, 2024 Maryland International Kite Expo

A great spectator and participant event! The Maryland International Kite Exposition will feature three fun-filled days of kite flying on the beautiful beaches of Ocean City, Maryland.

May 3rd 5-7pm The Art League of Ocean City

See new exhibits at the Art League of Ocean City’s free First Friday reception, on the first Friday of every month from 5 pm – 7 pm. Visit the Art League and be inspired. Home to a gallery, studio, classrooms and a library all dedicated to the arts. Meet the artists, enjoy hors d’oeuvres, and see the new exhibits by a variety of local artists. FREE. All are welcome.

Ocean City offers plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities and relaxation. Northside Park, being the largest park in the area, provides ample space for walking, playing, and enjoying outdoor recreation. Whether visitors are looking to take a leisurely stroll or engage in more active pursuits, Northside Park offers a scenic and welcoming environment for all ages, and it’s FREE.

Of course, no visit to Ocean City would be complete without spending time at the beach and exploring the iconic Ocean City Boardwalk. With its expansive sandy shores and lively atmosphere, the beach is perfect for soaking up the sun, swimming, or simply taking in the beauty of the ocean. The Boardwalk, known for its shops, eateries, and entertainment, offers endless opportunities for fun and excitement, and best of all, it’s FREE to access and open year-round, allowing visitors to enjoy its charm in any season.

Article updated April 2024