Ocean City now under a Blizzard Warning according to the National Weather Service

At 4 AM this morning, the National Weather Service out of Wakefield, VA alerted the coastal areas around Ocean City that we are under a blizzard warning. 8-12″ of snow is expected with wind gusts up to 50 mph. Please secure your outdoor furniture and hunker down with plenty of food and toilet paper to watch the storm as it moves through the area. We have copied the NWS warning from this morning below. We have also included the poll we put up yesterday on how much snow you think we will get. The poll is still open so please tell us what you think.

Blizzard Warning

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Wakefield VA

400 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

MDZ024-025-VAZ099-100-281700-

/O.UPG.KAKQ.WS.W.0004.220129T0000Z-220130T0000Z/

/O.NEW.KAKQ.BZ.W.0001.220129T0000Z-220130T0000Z/

Inland Worcester-Maryland Beaches-Accomack-Northampton-

Including the cities of Snow Hill, Ocean City, Chincoteague,

Wallops Island, Melfa, Exmore, Cape Charles, Cheapside,

Fishermans Island, Kiptopeke, Kiptopeke State Park,

and Plantation

400 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

…BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST

SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of

8 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…In Maryland, Inland Worcester and Maryland Beaches

Counties. In Virginia, Accomack and Northampton Counties.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must

travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,

stay with your vehicle.

SNOW ACCUMULATION POLL & CURRENT RESULTS