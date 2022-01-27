33.9 F
Ocean City
Ocean City, Maryland Under Winter Storm Watch

Please take the poll and read the forecast.

Ocean City, Maryland – (January 27, 2022):  Ocean City is under a Winter Storm Watch, beginning in the evening hours of Friday, January 28, until the evening hours of Saturday, January 29. According to the National Weather Service in Wakefield, VA, Ocean City will experience heavy snow and high wind gusts. The projected snow will begin late tomorrow evening and into Saturday morning.

Snowfall accumulations are expected to reach between 6 to 12 inches, with winds averaging 20 to 30 miles per hour (mph) and wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph possible. Due to the combination of snow, gusty winds, and frigid temperatures, hazardous driving conditions are likely Friday evening and Saturday. Therefore, travel is strongly discouraged Friday evening and during the storm on Saturday.

Emergency Management personnel are continuing to monitor the storm. Crews will begin to pretreat the roadways and will begin plowing when the snow accumulates.

The Town of Ocean City reminds residents, businesses, and visitors to make plans in advance to prepare for the possible effects of the winter storm. In addition, it is important for citizens to stay informed by following weather forecasts over the next several days to learn more about the possible path of the winter storm.

