Ocean City Names New Public Works and Transit Facility Upgrades After Long-Time Employee, Hal Adkins

On Friday, March 19, Ocean City officials joined representatives from the State of Maryland for an official ribbon-cutting and celebration for the completion of the new Public Works and Transit Facility Upgrades. The original Public Works Complex was constructed between 1982 and 1984, in phases, and consisted of the Procurement Department, a Stock Room, a Service Center for fleet maintenance which included a centralized area consisting of restrooms and locker facilities, a Bus Storage Facility, and a single fuel depot for all municipal vehicles.

At that time, the Town’s Transportation Department consisted of approximately 13 buses (of approximately 28 feet in length known as Thomas Mighty Mites) and an overall staff of approximately 20 employees, the far majority of which were seasonal staff.

In 2006, the fleet had grown to over 60 buses (then consisting of 35 and 40-foot buses) and staffing was over 150 employees. Thus, the overall ability to store, maintain, and service the vehicles had surpassed the ability of the Town’s resources as well as its daily office facilities, restrooms, and locker room space to adequately serve such a large seasonal staff.

In 2008, a transit “needs assessment” was completed by the Town, in partnership with the Maryland Transportation Administration (MTA). This Assessment evaluated the current state of affairs at that time and thereafter enabled the Town to proceed with site planning, spatial needs, and construction estimates for future capital improvements to the site.

In 2018, ten years after the initial study and exhaustive efforts on planning and funding, the Town solicited bids for the construction and awarded the project to Harkins Contracting Inc. of Salisbury, Maryland. In addition to the demolition of numerous structures that had been built during the timeline of 1982-84, the Scope of the construction effort included a brand new Bus Storage Facility, Expansion of the Fleet Service Bays by the construction of two additional service bays for our larger 60 foot Articulating Buses, a new Administration building that now houses a Procurement Department, a Stock Room, the Fleet Managers Office and breakroom for all the mechanics, the entire Transportation Departments Operational Staff consisting of a Bus Dispatcher Center, AVL (Automatic Vehicle Locator system) Room, restrooms, and locker rooms.

Additionally, a new bus washing facility was constructed along with an adjoining Service Facility for transit fare processing, two new fuel depots (one dedicated for transit fleet), a “Public Safety Storage Facility” for Fire, EMS, Police and Public Safety, and the Beach Patrol, along with an emergency standby generator to support the new facilities critical infrastructure, and the construction of a surface parking lot for both the Police Department and Transit staff, with perimeter controls/fencing.

A portion of the new facilities, specifically within the Public Safety Storage Facility, was designed and constructed with a dual purpose area that functions as an office area for the State of Maryland Juvenile Services during the summer season and for OCPD/Allied Agencies needs in the offseason.

The project was completed in February 2021.

The complex was dedicated and named in honor of Town of Ocean City Public Works Director, Hal O. Adkins. Hal began working for the Town of Ocean City in May 1984 as a Plans Examiner working his way through the ranks to Public Works Director in August 1989. Hal has been instrumental in the growth and development in Ocean City since the mid 1980’s.

“Hal has truly made his mark on Ocean City and this new Public Works and Transit Facility would not be possible without him,” commented Mayor Rick Meehan.

