Ocean City Md, not just for kids!

Ocean City Maryland, a family resort

Ocean City is primarily known as a family resort, and it certainly is, but that’s not all it is. There are plenty of hotels, restaurants and events which focus on visitors traveling without children in tow. There are great restaurants without chicken nuggets on their menu. There’s live music in bars, events with no face painting in sight, cocktails on the bay, a ten mile stretch of beach for romantic walks, cruises around the bay perfect for a private party with friends, and hotels which cater for guests traveling without children! We love vacationing with our kids, but sometimes it’s nice just to get away with some friends, or with a loved one. We have put together some suggestions of places to stay when it’s just you and your friends or loved one.

On the Bay

There’s a small bridge which crosses over the wetlands at Fager’s Island Bar & Restaurant and it connects to two boutique hotels, quietly tucked away on the Bay. Welcome to Fager’s Hotels , The Edge and Lighthouse Club Hotel. The Edge Hotel has 12 individually designed and furnished suites giving an unmatched atmosphere of solitude and privacy. Lighthouse Club Hotel has individually designed rooms which offer upscale Italian imported bed linens, feather bed toppers and comforters, spa style robes, Italian terry toweling, imported bath toiletries, wet bar and refrigerators, smart TVs, and complimentary refreshments. Attention to detail and high end quality service are paramount at both hotels. Both offer a special and romantic experience, hard to replicate anywhere else.

Princess Bayside is in the perfect spot to easily walk to and from some of Ocean City’s most exciting bars and restaurants including Seacrets and Macky’s, with others like Fager’s close by. Their rooftop pool and bar offers drinks with a view, and it’s one of the best places in town to watch the sunsets. There’s a private bayfront beach with free beach chairs and an on-site, eco-friendly watersports center to take you on a kayak tour of the bay or a windsurfing or sailing lesson. It’s a great location for weddings too!

One of the first buildings you will see as you cross the Rt 90 Bridge into Ocean City is the Residence Inn. It sits on the Bay at 62nd street, a prime location for sunsets! The beautiful Bayview Bar and Grille offers seafood delights, and amazing bay views. There’s a poolside tiki bar, and the entire hotel is beautifully decorated (check out the jelly fish lights!). The modern rooms have views up and down the bay, there’s a 24-hour fitness center, and both indoor and outdoor pools. Finally, end your day around the fire pit, overlooking the bay. Perfect!

At the Aloft Ocean City on 45th Street and the Bay, you can meet and mingle at their WXYZ bar over creative cocktails and live music, or head to one of the many bars or restaurants nearby to experience Ocean City’s dynamic nightlife. They have an indoor pool and an outdoor pool with spectacular views of the Bay. Liquid Therapy at the outdoor pool offers cocktails perfect for sipping while watching the sunset over the bay. Their Re:charge gym is equipped with everything you need to keep in shape while on vacation and their modern rooms are decorated with cool art and sleek furniture.

On the Ocean City Boardwalk

The Grand hotel and Spa have many packages available, but for couples wishing to get away for a weekend escape, their Bed and Breakfast package is perfect. This two person package gives you 35% off your stay, and includes a breakfast sandwich and drink for two each day at their coffee shop. Add to that sun rises each morning from your balcony and the Boardwalk and ocean just steps from your door, and you have the perfect getaway just waiting for you.

The Commander Hotel is on 14th Street and the Boardwalk, and one thing you will notice straight away when you arrive, are the rocking chairs on their large deck which overlooks the Boardwalk. You could literally sit here all day just taking in the sights and sounds from a slightly elevated viewpoint! Their three restaurants could keep you fully fueled without having to leave the hotel, but, being in the center of the Boardwalk, turn left or right from your hotel and you are in the midst of numerous bars and restaurants. There’s an indoor and an outdoor pool, golf packages and beautiful modern room with fabulous views.

Downtown Ocean City

The Gateway Hotel & Suites, Ascend Hotel Collection, is downtown on Baltimore Avenue, in the heart of Ocean City, with the beach, the Boardwalk and Ocean City Pier just a short walk away. This boutique hotel is also just 2 miles from the Ocean City Outlets, for all those shopping expeditions. There’s a fitness center and outdoor pool, and if needs be, you can use their print station, copy, fax machines, and free WiFi. You can walk to local bars and restaurants including the Angler, Shenanigans and MR Ducks, and enjoy all Downtown Ocean City has to offer.

Waking up Oceanfront

Head up to North Ocean City and stay at the Clarion Resort Fontainebleau Hotel on 101st Street. There you’ll find beautifully renovated rooms, a night club, bar, restaurant, coffee shop and outdoor bar and grill with tropical drinks to choose from, plus live music in the summer, so there’s no need to drive anywhere! They have golf packages, and even offer indoor and outdoor space for wedding ceremonies, cocktail parties and dinner receptions. They have a heated outdoor pool and hot tub (in season), a heated indoor pool and their health spa includes a Russian steam room, sauna, whirlpool, Bally life cycles, treadmills and a whole lot more! Go ahead and spoil yourself!

There’s fine dining at the Hilton Ocean City Oceanfront Suites at their 32 Palm for that special celebration, while their poolside bar offers more casual dining. Make sure you make good use of their swim-up bar during your visit! Rooms at the Hilton include oceanfront and poolside suites, but for a really special occasion, book one of their corner rooms with 2-person whirlpool bathtub and rainfall showerhead, and a private oceanfront balcony.

Berlin Md

Atlantic Hotel in Berlin Md is definitely the type of place to stay when you have no children accompanying you! Built in 1895 and beautifully decorated, the hotel epitomizes the style of the times with upscale guest accommodations from the Victorian era. Add to that the charming town of Berlin, just a few miles west of Ocean City, and you can really add a twist to your usual visit to the resort.

For a full list of all hotels in Ocean City Maryland, visit https://www.oceancity.com/hotels/