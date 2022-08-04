Photo Friday Contest Winner August 4th 2022

Thank you for all the submissions we had for our Photo Friday Contest this week. We love receiving photos taken during your vacation here in Ocean City Md, and we have put together a selection of your pictures sent to us this week. We have wannabe mermaids in costume and in sand, bikes on the boardwalk and walking hand in hand. Kids in the ocean diving through the waves, eating ice cream and popcorn and all of your faves. Fish newly caught and crabs on the table, climbing on dinosaurs because you are able. Riding the Ferris wheel as the sun is setting, turned down mouth for the treats you’re not getting. Dancing on the beach, and locks on the pier, great big wide smiles every time you are here. Early morning sunrise at the start of the day, evening sunsets over the bay. Bonding time with cousins and grandparents too, carrying on traditions old and new. These pictures show what you do while on vacation in Ocean City! This week’s randomly selected winner of two FREE tickets to Jolly Roger is Ashley Sosa for this great picture of two kids hanging out at Northside Park. Congratulations Ashley! Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for next week’s Photo Friday Contest.